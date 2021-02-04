Four Austin Black Bears celebrated Wednesday the opportunity to take their football talents to the next level.
Quarterback Quincy Crittendon is headed to Samford. Receiver Tre Shackelford and running back Jevon Jackson are going to be teammates at Austin Peay in Tennessee. Receiver Winston Lyle will play at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.
“This is a big reward for all the hard work they have put into getting to this day,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said.
There could be three Austin players from the defensive side also playing in college. Linebacker Ronald Fletcher has committed to Bethel University in Tennessee. Nose tackle Tarik Malone is still being recruited. Defensive back Jaden Baker has a full academic ride to Tuskegee University and plans to walk on for football.
In Perkins’ 11 years at Austin, there have been quite a few signing day celebrations. It’s doubtful there’s been one that involved this much offensive production.
In three seasons, including two as a starter, Crittendon threw for 5,879 yards and 56 touchdowns. Shackelford started for three years and accounted for 3,175 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns.
Jackson rushed for 27 touchdowns and almost 2,500 yards. He also caught four touchdown passes and returned two kicks for scores. Lyle dealt with knee injuries before having a breakout senior season with 40 catches for 606 yards and six touchdowns.
“There are a lot of yards and points leaving in that group,” Perkins said. “They’ve been a lot of fun to coach and they’ve won a lot of football games.”
Austin went 22-11 in the last three seasons all at the Class 7A level with one region championship and three trips to the playoffs.
In a year that saw recruiting complicated by the effects of COVID, three of the four Black Bears found their schools through connections with family or friends.
Crittendon is going to Samford as a preferred walk-on. Samford head coach Chris Hatcher was previously head coach at Murray State when Crittendon’s brother Lamont played there.
“Samford likes to throw the ball 50 times a game and that’s perfect for me,” Crittendon said. “They have two senior quarterbacks for this season. After that it’s wide open at quarterback.”
Scotty Walden was named Austin Peay’s head coach last October. He’s the youngest Division I head coach in the country at 30 years old. He came to Austin Peay from the staff at Southern Miss.
“Coach Walden recruited me when he was at Southern Miss,” Shackelford said. “I really wanted to sign with Southern Miss because of him. When he left for Austin Peay, he kept recruiting me.”
Shackelford had been recruited by several Power 5 schools. Those options didn’t develop and Walden got the player he had been after for months.
Jackson had committed to Georgia State last fall, but decided not to sign in the early signing period in December. When opportunity knocked at Austin Peay, he decided to follow one of his best friends to the school in Clarksville, Tennessee.
“I just think it’s going to be a great place for the both of us,” Jackson said. “The offense they run is like what we do at Austin. I think we both will be ready to contribute when we get there.”
Lyle will travel a few more miles to get to his college, but it’s an opportunity he is excited about. He can play one or two years in junior college and then transfer to a four-year school.
“I really want to play football in the SEC,” Lyle said. “My dream has been to play football at Auburn.
“I know I need more work to be ready to play at that level. I feel like I will get that opportunity at Dodge City.”
