For the teams competing in Class 7A, Region 4, the story of this season is not keeping up with the Joneses, as in Bob Jones in Madison.
The story is more about keeping up with James Clemens, the other school in Madison.
Based on last season, the James Clemens Jets have to be considered the team to beat for the region championship in 2022.
The Jets went 10-0 during the regular season under first-year head coach Chad McGehee before being upset 38-35 by Oak Mountain in the first-round of the playoffs.
James Clemens returns three All-State players in quarterback Giovanni Lopez, receiver Keymari Pittman and defensive back Jamal Mayers. Lopez has committed to South Alabama.
Another reason to favor the Jets is that they were the only team in the region with a winning record last season. Both Bob Jones and Florence made the playoffs with 5-5 records and lost in the first round. Sparkman advanced to the first round with a 4-6 record and lost in the opening round.
Just on the outside from making the playoffs was Austin (4-6). A 38-21 loss at home to Sparkman in the fifth week of the season ended up breaking the tie for No. 4 team and last team in the region to make the playoffs. A 29-24 loss at home two weeks later to Grissom also proved costly.
The 4-6 season was the first losing season for the Black Bears since 2014 when Austin went 2-8. The Black Bears bounced back the next three seasons with a combined 32-9 record and two region championships.
In those three seasons, Austin played in Class 6A. Having a similar bounce back in the land of Class 7A might be a little more difficult. There is reason for optimism. Austin will be loaded with experience this season.
“We still have guys battling for places on the field, but we have a really strong nucleus to go out and play,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said.
Perkins has what he calls “eight or nine starters back on defense.” There are 10 back who started at least one game on defense last season. Two of the leaders on defense are leading tackler Druce Clarke at linebacker and Jaidon Jamison in the defensive line.
The Austin offense has nine players returning who started at least two games last season. That includes starting quarterback De’Air Young, an experienced offensive line and a talented receiving group.
The key for Austin will be how the Black Bears handle the start of the season. Austin opens at Hartselle on Aug. 19, hosts Decatur on Aug. 26 and travels to Sparkman on Sept. 2.
Hartselle beat Austin 29-0 last season. The Black Bears have dominated the series in recent years by winning five of the last seven meetings.
Austin beat Decatur 17-13 last season at Ogle Stadium. The Black Bears have won the last seven meetings with the Red Raiders.
The rivalry with Sparkman has been a different story. The Senators under head coach Laron White have won the last three meetings. Before that it was Austin that dominated with six straight wins over the Senators.
This is Austin’s fifth season in Class 7A. The Black Bears won the region championship in 2020. James Clemens had region championships in 2018 and 2019 to go along with the 2021 title.
That region has one new head coach this season and it is a familiar name to Decatur football fans. Former Red Raider offensive coordinator Kenny Morson is the new head coach at Florence.
Morson was the offensive coordinator at Decatur for 22 seasons. He spent the last three years in Tennessee at Fayetteville High and produced a 34-4 record with a state championship in 2020.
It’s a return home for Morson, who played quarterback at Coffee High, which later combined with Bradshaw to become Florence in 2004.
Morson takes over for Wade Waldrop, who was head coach at Florence for one season before becoming head coach at Hoover. Morson is Florence’s fourth head coach in the last six years.
There are other connections to the Daily area with head coaches in the region. Sparkman’s Laron White and his brother Kelvis White, head coach at Bob Jones, both played football at Courtland for their father Louis White.
After playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, they both began high school coaching careers. Laron was an assistant coach at Decatur before going to Tanner and winning two state championships, nine region championships and a total of 148 games in 14 seasons.
Rich Dutton is entering his second season at Grissom after being head coach at his alma mater Lawrence County for nine years. James Clemens’ McGehee, who came to Madison from Hoover where he was the defensive coordinator, was head coach at Elkmont in 2005 and 2006.
