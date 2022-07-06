East Limestone forward Lily Hosmer's relationship with the game of soccer was not a case of "love at first sight."
Hosmer's mother, Angela Ennis, had to encourage her to play.
"She's from Connecticut, so she played up there all through high school," Hosmer said. "She got a scholarship, but tore her ACL in her senior year so she couldn't take it, unfortunately."
Ennis coached her daughter's team during Hosmer's first attempt at soccer.
"She got me playing when I was 4 and I didn't like it," Hosmer said, "so I played softball up until I was 11."
At that point, Hosmer decided to give soccer another chance, and it worked out pretty well. Hosmer, The Daily’s Player of the Year, helped her team reach the Class 4A-5A state championship match.
Looking back on her early soccer experiences, Hosmer, who will be a senior next season, said she had vague memories about why she and soccer did not click the first time around.
"I don't really remember," Hosmer said. "I probably just didn't like all of the running. I just got tired of softball and decided I'd go back and try (soccer) because I wasn't very good at any other sports."
While playing with the Madison Blaze soccer club, Hosmer began to realize her soccer potential.
"I think when I was on my 05 Blaze team and the coaches from the 03 Blaze team were reaching out to me asking me if I wanted to play with them," Hosmer said. "I was just like 'those people are old.' I didn't realize there were girls my age playing on that team.
"I made (the team) and from that season on I realized that I could compete with those girls. I still found a way to score and do everything even though I was one of the youngest on the team.”
Those years helped build the foundation for her contributions to this year's East Limestone team.
The Indians reached the state finals for the first time before losing to powerhouse Indian Springs. East Limestone also was undefeated at home for the first time.
East Limestone coach Max Norman emphasized Hosmer's work ethic, desire to win, killer instinct and concern for her teammates as attributes leading to her and the team's success.
"Lily has that desire and that instinct, and that's one thing that really sets her apart,” Norman said.
Hosmer led the team with 35 goals and had a team-high 22 assists.
"(It's) kind of a big deal for the leading scorer to also have the most assists," Norman said.
Throughout Hosmer's soccer journey to this spring's championship run her mother has been a constant encouraging presence.
"She wants me to be the best I can, so she's always talking soccer, always," Hosmer said. "If you go to a game, you will hear her. She is there screaming. You will not miss her."
Hosmer says she has benefited from her mother's soccer knowledge.
"She tells me to keep being creative and regardless of what people tell me just play my game,” Hosmer said.
