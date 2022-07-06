Six players and one coach represent the area on the Super All-State soccer teams selected by…

Decatur’s Bonnie Frost may have made some history Wednesday.

THE DAILY’S CLASS 1A-4A ALL-AREA SOCCER TEAM

Player of the Year

Lily Hosmer, East Limestone, Jr.: Hosmer scored 35 goals and had 22 assists, both team highs for the Indians, who were the Class 4A-5A runners-up. She was named second-team 4A-5A All-State by the state's coaches association.

--

Rest of the team

Bonnie Frost, Decatur, Sr.: Frost was named to the 22-player Super All-State second team and the 23-player Class 6A first team by the state's coaches association.

Leah South, Decatur, Sr.: South was selected first-team Class 6A All-State, scored 30 goals this season and finished with 114 career goals.

Errin Martin, East Limestone, Jr.: Martin was named to the Class 4A-5A All-State first team.

Raegan Kelly, East Limestone, Jr.: Kelly was selected to the Class 4A-5A All-State first team.

Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan, Jr.: Hernandez had 41 goals and 17 assists in 2022. She was selected to the Super All-State second team and the Class 4A-5A All-State first team.

Layla Sherrill, Danville, 7th: Sherrill scored 27 goals and had 13 assists and ranked fifth in Class 1A-3A for goals scored. She was also a Class 1A-3A All-State first-team selection.

Angel Boston, Danville, Sr.: Boston scored 23 goals and ranked sixth in 1A-3A for goals scored. She was also a Class 1A-3A All-State first-team selection.

Ester Marcial, Elkmont, Fr.: Marcial was named Class 1A-3A first team All-State.

Daisy Hernandez, Elkmont, Sr.: Hernandez was named Class 1A-3A first team All-State.

Morgan Morris, Elkmont, Sr.: Morris was selected Class 1A-3A first team All-State.

Bryonna Castrejon, Tanner, Sr.: Castrejon was named Class 1A-3A first team All-State.

--

Honorable mentions

Austin: Jayla Gillespie, Macy Gatica-Torreblanca, Hannah Winkler

Brewer: Carly Brown, Chloe Smith

Clements: Erica Gonzalez, Meleni Estrada, Jessica Gonzalez, Jadyn McElyea, Yuritza Olayo

Danville: Elisabeth Hand, Addie Chenault

Decatur: Yoshari Chavez, Kacey Powell, London Cox, Maggie Rosencrance

East Limestone: Brianna Proudfoot, Kaylie Gibson

Elkmont: Martha Mendez, Maritza Nava, Addison Norwood

Hartselle: Kylie French, Katelyn Dolbeer

Lawrence County: Makenzie Alexander

Priceville: Anna Katherine Hopkins, Tori Staats

Tanner: Emily Martinez, Keyaera Jeanes, Yammilet Mandoza, Yolsein Nolasco, Paige Castrejon

West Limestone: Seianna Marbut, Audry Taylor, Jylene Ruiz, Haley Toone

West Morgan: Madison Parker, Diana Romero, Briseydi Dorsett, Brooklyn Lambert

--

Girls soccer players of the year

2022: Lily Hosmer, East Limestone

2021: Bonnie Frost and Leah South, Decatur

2020: Not awarded

2019: Ella Burrow, Decatur

2018: Maribel Delgado, West Morgan

2017: Libba Burton, Austin

2016: Rachel Breuers, Decatur

2015: Bre Thorne, West Morgan

2014: Riley Ridgeway, Athens

2013: Grace Morgan, Athens

2012: Mallory Schmidt, Decatur

2011: Mary Eliza Reep, Decatur

2010: Sally Adams, Decatur

2009: Brooke Phillips, Athens

2008: Meg Adams, Decatur

2007: Meg Adams, Decatur

2006: Meg Adams, Decatur

2005: Brooke Daron, Athens

2004: Morgan Chunn, Brewer

2003: Erica Glidewell, East Limestone

2002: Sarah Sollie, Decatur

2001: Mary Kate Kennedy, Hartselle

2000: Carly Thomas, Decatur

1999: Carly Thomas, Decatur

1998: Beth Porter, Athens

1997: Stacey Feinswog, Decatur

1996: Stacey Feinswog, Decatur

1995: Stacey Feinswog, Decatur