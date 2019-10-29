The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

--

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. McGill-Toolen (17); 9-0; 255

2. Central-Phenix City (5); 9-1; 218

3. Hoover (1); 8-1; 189

4. Thompson; 8-1; 148

5. Theodore; 8-1; 147

6. James Clemens; 7-2; 124

7. Prattville; 7-2; 69

8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 56

9. Vestavia Hills; 6-3; 35

10. Auburn; 6-3; 25

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-3) 17, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 10, Sparkman (7-2) 10, Florence (6-4) 6, Austin (6-3) 2.

--

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (21); 9-0; 270

2. Muscle Shoals (2); 10-0; 213

3. Hueytown; 9-0; 184

4. Pinson Valley; 6-2; 156

5. Opelika; 8-1; 128

6. Oxford; 8-1; 123

7. Helena; 8-1; 80

8. Blount; 7-2; 76

9. Clay-Chalkville; 7-2; 31

10. Gardendale; 7-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (8-1) 16, Dothan (7-2) 8, Athens (7-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, St. Paul's (6-3) 2.

--

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (23); 9-0; 276

2. Bibb Co.; 9-0; 206

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 162

4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 130

5. Etowah; 9-1; 129

6. Ramsay; 8-2; 112

7. Faith-Mobile; 9-0; 106

8. Briarwood; 8-1; 85

9. Mortimer Jordan; 8-2; 56

10. Alexandria; 7-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Madison Co. (8-2) 13, Russellville (7-2) 6, Sylacauga (8-2) 3.

--

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (23); 9-0; 276

2. American Chr.; 9-0; 207

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-0; 184

4. Northside; 8-1; 147

5. Jacksonville; 8-2; 141

6. Deshler; 7-2; 124

7. Andalusia; 7-3; 80

8. Lincoln; 7-2; 56

9. Fayette Co.; 7-2; 38

10. Fairview; 7-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 11, Oneonta (6-3) 9, Good Hope (7-2) 8, Hokes Bluff (6-3) 4, St. John Paul II (7-2) 4, Handley (6-3) 2, Trinity (6-3) 2, Williamson (6-3) 2.

--

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (19); 9-0; 260

2. Pike Co. (4); 9-0; 217

3. Randolph Co.; 8-1; 169

4. Flomaton; 8-1; 143

5. Piedmont; 8-1; 130

6. Walter Wellborn; 9-1; 126

7. Pike Road; 10-0; 112

8. Providence Chr.; 9-1; 59

9. Susan Moore; 9-0; 56

10. St. James; 8-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 4, Westminster-Huntsville (7-2) 3, Winfield (7-3) 2, Fultondale (7-2) 1.

--

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 9-0; 273

2. Ohatchee (1); 8-0; 203

3. Leroy; 8-1; 174

4. Collinsville; 8-1; 146

5. Red Bay; 9-0; 121

6. Luverne; 9-0*; 107

7. Reeltown; 9-1; 87

8. Ranburne; 8-1; 64

9. Addison; 8-2; 61

10. Aliceville; 7-2; 36

Others receiving votes: Highland Home (2-7*) 18, Ariton (8-2) 17, Sulligent (8-1) 3, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 1.

*--Record includes six forfeits by Highland Home, including one to Luverne.

--

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 9-0; 273

2. Sweet Water (1); 8-0; 205

3. Lanett; 9-0; 183

4. Isabella; 9-0; 152

5. Spring Garden; 8-1; 118

6. Decatur Heritage; 10-0; 108

7. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 97

8. Brantley; 8-1; 68

9. South Lamar; 8-1; 46

10. Maplesville; 7-2; 40

Others receiving votes: Millry (8-1) 16, Donoho (7-1) 5.

--

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (10); 5-2; 235

2. Crenshaw Chr. (13); 8-0; 234

3. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 169

4. Wilcox Aca.; 8-1; 145

5. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 125

6. Monroe Aca.; 8-2; 123

7. Glenwood; 7-2; 82

8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-3; 70

9. Southern Aca.; 7-1; 68

10. Edgewood; 7-2; 39

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (6-2) 16, Escambia Aca. (6-3) 5.

