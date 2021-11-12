The Austin Black Bears are 2-0, and Thursday’s win was a big one.
The Black Bears' 87-71 victory over Plainview, a perennial powerhouse in Alabama, gives them a signature win just two games into the season.
“Monster win for us. They have a super rich tradition, and I know they’ll be one of the favorites in 3A,” said Austin head coach Major Deacon. “I think the crowd helped us out big time. Super proud of our guys.”
Plainview may be 3A, but don’t let that fool you. The Bears have grown a reputation of being one of the best teams in all of Alabama regardless of classification. They opened the 2021 season with a win over 7A Huntsville, and they also defeated Austin a season ago, which weighed on the minds of players.
“We remember them beating us last year,” said Jalen Orr, who finished with a team high 28 points. “It was a revenge game for us.”
The Black Bears started out on fire, as Cam Collins hit a three, got a steal and slammed a dunk to score the first five points of the game. By the end of the first quarter, they led 26-19.
In the second quarter however, Collins had to sit the bench for a while due to foul trouble. His presence was sorely missed as Plainview took a 46-40 lead at the break.
"We got down when Cam had to come out, but I knew if we could just keep it close we would be alright in the second half,” Deacon said. “When he came back we were able to make a run. Having him on the court is tremendous for us.”
Thankfully for Austin, they still had Jalen Orr. The senior scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, keeping his team in striking distance.
“We all came together in a timeout and we knew we had to step up,” Orr said. “We were able to pick up the slack. It was big.”
The tide of the game switched in the second half. Known for being a tremendous three point shooting team, Plainview knocked down treys repeatedly in the first half. The three point shots were harder to come by in the second half, though, and much of that has to be credited to Austin.
“I think the pace really started to get to them and wore on them in the second half,” Deacon said. “We pushed the ball a lot and that’s what led us to score 80-plus in a high-scoring game. You have to continue to put pressure on them, and I thought we did a great job with our closeouts.”
Deacon hopes the experience with Plainview will benefit when they welcome Mountain Brook, the defending 6A champs, in a few weeks.
“Plainview can shoot it well and so can Mountain Brook who will be here in a few weeks,” said Deacon. “Hopefully this will help us be ready.”
In addition to Orr’s 28 points, Collins finished the game with 19. Eddie Mitchell and Tyrese Roach both had 13.
Austin’s next game will be on Tuesday when they travel to take on Hartselle.
