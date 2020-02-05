Any threat of Austin’s season coming to an end in the semifinals of the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament vanished in minutes against James Clemens.
Austin, the hosts of the of the tournament, beat James Clemens 79-46 after opening the game with a 15-2 run. The Black Bears led by 27 midway through the second quarter and by 32 at halftime.
“Our defense really set the tone early,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “We played really well defensively, and that led to some easy buckets.”
The dominant win puts Austin (20-10) in the Northwest Regional semifinals at Wallace State and in the Class 7A, Area 8 championship against Florence. Florence beat Bob Jones 69-57 in the other area semifinal game. The area championship on Friday will determine what seeds the two teams are at regionals.
The win also was a small amount of revenge for Austin, which had its season ended by James Clemens (8-16) last year in the area tournament semifinals.
“It was big, because we came up short last year,” Junior Kelton Petty said. “We wanted to get redemption.”
Austin’s 15-2 run to start the game set the tone. James Clemens cut the lead to nine late in the first, but that would be the last time the Jets came within single digits.
Austin had a 15-0 run in the second quarter that turned it into even more of a blowout.
“We had big leads in November, and we blew them,” Deacon said. “Here, we kept pushing all the way to the end.”
Petty led Austin with 20 points. All 12 players that entered the game for Austin registered a point.
Austin now sets its sights on Florence. Austin split its two area meetings with Florence this year. That included a 66-51 win on the road and a 73-70 loss at home in a game where it gave up a double-digit lead.
“Florence is really big and really physical,” Deacon said. “We have to have two really good practices before Florence, because it’s a big game.”
After the area championship, Austin will play a team from Class 7A, Area 6 in the regional semifinals. That area contains Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park.
Florence 69, Bob Jones 57: Dee Beckwith scored a game-high 28 points and hit a pair of big 3-pointers that helped kickstart a run for Florence late. The first came when the Falcons (17-11) trailed 52-51. Beckwith was fouled on a 3-pointer and the made the shot, giving the Falcons a 54-52 lead. He then hit another 3-pointer to give his team a 57-52 lead.
“We go as far as Dee Beckwith goes,” Florence coach Anthony Reid said. “He kind of put us on his shoulders.”
Florence led 28-26 at halftime. The two teams were tied at 44 to start the fourth quarter. Along with Beckwith, Jaeden Webster added 15 points for Florence.
Tulane signee Jadan Coleman led Bob Jones (23-8) with 22 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Chandler Porter had 14 points.
