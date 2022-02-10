A lot of high school coaches think beating a team three times in one season is almost an impossible task.
The Austin Black Bears pulled it off with a 65-61 win over Florence on Wednesday night to advance to the Class 7A, Area 8 championship game Friday.
Austin hosts James Clemens in the final at 7 p.m. Both teams advance to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
The Black Bears grabbed the lead early and never trailed. It was 16-6 after one quarter. Senior Jalen Orr opened the game with three 3-point baskets to help build the lead, which was as much as 15 points in the second quarter.
The Austin lead was 31-18 at halftime. The Black Bears led 45-35 headed into the final quarter.
“I thought we did a solid job on defense early in the game,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “We did a good job of taking care of the ball, too.”
Austin had just five turnovers in the first half to 15 for Florence.
The Black Bears looked in total control after three quarters, but Florence was not ready to see its season end. The Falcons opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to trim the lead to three points with 6:13 left to play. The key basket was Keimari Clardy’s 3 from the corner.
Austin answered with an 11-0 run to build the lead back to 12 with just over two minutes to play.
“We let Florence control the rebounding in the fourth quarter, and that let them back in the game,” Deacon said.
Orr led Austin (19-10) with 20 points. Eddie Mitchell scored 15 and Alex Salcido had 11. Jordyn Durley topped Florence with 29 points. He had 19 in the second half.
Austin will battle James Clemens for the third time. The teams split the season series. James Clemens advanced with a 52-45 win over Bob Jones.
