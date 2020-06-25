Austin High basketball coach Major Deacon looked forward to his first full summer with the Black Bears.
Deacon, entering his second year as head coach, took the Austin job in August of last year. He missed out on the opportunity to see his players in live-game situations during the summer of 2019.
It’s more of the same this year. Deacon said the team is holding voluntary workouts focusing on individual drills and conditioning to protect the safety of his players and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team held a workout Wednesday.
“We didn’t get to do any summer work last year,” Deacon said. “I feel like we’re right where we were last year. People told me that this first full summer is always great.”
Deacon said the team planned to both host and attend summer play dates while also going to college camps. Austin would play multiple games per day.
He said that those would be especially important to experiment with sets and see how younger players react.
“No one cares if you win a summer championship,” he said. “I was going to use young guys in different roles.”
It would also be important to get young players experience for when the older players graduate next season. Austin’s leading scorer, Kelton Petty, returns as a senior along with key pieces in Winston Lyle, Tre Shackleford, TJ Smith and Quincy Crittendon.
“We’re returning a lot of older guys,” Deacon said. “Now, it’s about replacing them in the future with different pieces.”
Summer play dates would’ve been a big steppingstone for a player like junior Jalen Orr, who is expected to take on a bigger role this year. Orr played in about five varsity games last season but spent most of his time on the junior varsity team.
“I think the summer is really important,” Orr said. “It’s kind of tough we haven’t gotten to play. That would help us develop chemistry.”
Orr, a point guard, will likely step into the rotation after Caleb Carter, Jackson Breedlove, Hunter Mitchell, Jaylon Barrett and Max Gardner graduated.
“I think we’ll be pretty good this year,” Orr said. “We just need to get our chemistry up and learn to play with each other.”
Orr said he’s been going to workouts this summer. He said it’s been mostly weightlifting, individual drills and shootarounds.
Deacon said some players who have family members with preexisting conditions are choosing to workout separately at home. He said he made it clear to the team to only come to the workouts if they feel comfortable.
“I don’t want to put in offensive or defensive concepts, because I don’t want parents and players to think I’m favoring the kids who show up,” he said. “I don’t want the kids who don’t feel safe coming to feel slighted because of the virus. I care more about all of the players and their parents.”
He said he’s seen improvement in some of his returning players, but it is hard to tell how much because they aren’t showcased in a live-game setting.
“The moment you get thrown in a game, that’s when you see how they have gotten better,” he said.
Deacon said he’s looking forward to working more with the team as a group — if possible — when the season approaches.
“I think we’ll be younger,” Deacon said. “I’m excited about working with our younger kids. I’m disappointed they can’t work in the summer to shake off those nerves.”
