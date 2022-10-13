Austin’s De’Air Young is like most of today’s high school quarterbacks. The senior loves to throw the football. He also loves to win.
So Young will do whatever it takes for the Black Bears to succeed. This season that means playing quarterback on a team that leans heavily on the running game.
Leading the way is Young with a team-high 810 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Last Friday in a 41-33 win over James Clemens, Young rushed 27 times for 270 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass and totaled 335 yards of total offense.
Young may need to change his name from De’Air to De’Run.
“I love being a dual threat quarterback, but I also want to do whatever it takes for our team to win,” Young said. “There’s a really great legacy of Austin quarterbacks. To be a part of that legacy, you have to be part of a winning team. That’s what I want more than anything.”
In recent years, Austin’s offense has been known more for hitting the big play through the air. This season it’s been more of a smash-mouth, ground-and-pound attack.
The formula for success has worked so well that Austin (6-2, 5-0) needs to win just one of its last two region games to be the Class 7A, Region 4 champions. The remaining region schedule for the Black Bears is a trip to Madison on Friday to play Bob Jones then a home game vs. Huntsville on Oct. 21.
It's quite a turnaround for a team that started the season with losses to Hartselle, 45-17, and Decatur, 28-14. It looked like the Black Bears might be on track for a repeat of last year’s four-win season. Instead, it’s a team on a six-game winning streak.
“We didn’t panic. We knew we were better than we showed,” Young said. “We just had to get back to work.”
The work paid off quickly. Austin opened region play with a 24-21 overtime win at home over Sparkman. The victory over their old nemesis appears to be the spark they needed.
That big win was followed by one on the road at Florence, 26-14. After another region win over Albertville, 47-10, Austin stepped outside of region play for a hard-fought 17-10 home win over 6A power Gardendale.
“The Gardendale win showed us just how good we can be,” Young said.
The winning streak then continued with region victories over Grissom, 22-0, and the win over James Clemens.
“We always try to be balanced on offense and in some years we did throw a little more than we ran the ball,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “If you saw our team in 7-on-7 this summer, you would have thought we were going to be throwing the ball a lot this season. De’Air was really throwing the ball well.
“Each team has to find its identity. Sometimes it takes a while. It turns out this team’s identity is running the ball. We have a really good offensive line that has allowed us to be run heavy. It’s been successful so we’ve stayed with it and the results have been really good.”
Perkins attributed part of the delay in finding the running game to two things. One is the Austin defense.
“The offense had little success running the ball in fall camp against our own defense,” Perkins said. “Turns out our defense is really good against the run.”
The second was the running back position. There’s no Asa Martin, Antonio Robinson or Jevon Jackson in the running back stable. Highly regarded senior Braedan Young went down early with an injury. That left a heavy load for some inexperienced running backs.
The running back chores have been split between sophomores Gavin Fuqua and Kenneth Joshua, senior Martel Munday and Young. They have combined for 1,730 yards and 22 touchdowns. Because the numbers are split among the four, it’s a little deceiving on just how good the Austin rushing attack has been.
“We want our quarterback to be so active in our offense that teams have to defend his skill set on every play,” Perkins said. “Having a talented runner at quarterback like De'Air makes that happen.
"Football is a chess match, and we want to get all of our best players in one-on-one situations. We expect them to win those one-on-one situations. De'Air can do that."
The story of this season for Austin and Young is similar to what happened to the Black Bears in 2015. After opening the season with a triple-overtime victory over Spain Park, 38-35, Austin lost three of its next four games.
“It took that team a while to find its identity,” Perkins said. “When that happened, they got on a roll.”
That team won its next eight games before falling to Clay-Chalkville, 45-35, in the Class 6A semifinals.
One of the stars of that team was quarterback Victor Garth. When Austin’s top two running backs went down with injuries in the quarterfinals vs. Gardendale, Garth put the team on his back.
Austin won that game 53-38. Garth ran 28 times for 285 yards and six touchdowns. He passed for 176 yards and one touchdown.
Garth finished the season accounting for 30 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards.
“I remember Victor Garth. I’ve heard the stories about that season,” Young said. “Our team can write its own story, but if it’s a lot like the one Victor Garth’s team wrote, I would be pretty happy with that.”
