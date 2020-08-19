Lay of the land
There was some talk before last fall’s reclassification that Austin might slide back to Class 6A. When the numbers came out from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the average enrollment for Austin was 1,139.45. That’s seven from the bottom among the 32 schools in 7A.
The Class 7A, Region 4 rivals are James Clemens, Florence, Sparkman, Bob Jones, Grissom, Huntsville and Albertville. James Clemens and Florence were first and second in the region last year. Sparkman and Austin were third and fourth. James Clemens and Florence won first-round playoff games before falling in the quarterfinals.
Austin’s out-of-region foes are the season opener at Hartselle on Friday, vs. Decatur on Aug. 28 and the last game of the season Oct. 29 vs. Mountain Brook, which is now the largest school in Class 6A.
Head coach
Jeremy Perkins is beginning his 11th season at Austin. The former Thompson and Hoover assistant coach is Austin's winningest football coach with a 71-44 record. Over the last five years, Austin has gone 46-17 with two region championships and five trips to the playoffs.
Last season
After winning their first five games, the Black Bears lost three of their next five. The three losses were close region games: 24-21 at Sparkman, 36-28 vs. Bob Jones and 27-24 at James Clemens.
Austin finished fourth in Region 4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs at Thompson, 54-20.
Last three seasons
After going 12-1 in the last season in Class 6A in 2017, the Black Bears have gone 7-4 and 7-4 in their first two years in Class 7A.
Words to grow on
“I’m excited about this season,” Perkins said. “This team has a world of potential. For everybody’s sake I hope we get to play it out and see how far we can go.”
Quarterback
Senior Quincy Crittendon is back for a second season as the starter. The Class 7A All-State honorable mention selection threw for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns last season while completing 114 of 198 passes with just four interceptions.
Offense
The Black Bears have the potential to be explosive on this side of the ball. Along with Crittendon returning, Austin also has back All-State receiver Tre Shackelford and running back Jevon Jackson. Both seniors have several Division I offers.
Shackelford averaged nearly 22 yards a reception as Austin’s leading receiver last year. He had 40 catches for 872 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jackson rushed for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 14 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns and returned one kickoff for a touchdown.
Four starters return on the offensive line. They are seniors Alex Machado, Colton Collier, Jaylon Munford and Griffin Sikes.
Defense
The Black Bears return six starters on defense. It starts in the middle with senior nose guard Jalik Malone. Last year he did a great job clogging up the interior of the line while making 74 tackles.
Senior Daiontrelle Hubbard returns at defensive end. Also back are three senior linebackers in Braxton Lyle, Jakari Fuller and Ronald Fletcher.
After last season, the defensive backfield looked like a weakness going into this season with only senior Jaden Baker returning. Now it may turn out to be a strength.
Senior Kendall Scales, who split time last year between offense and defense, is expected to start in the defensive backfield. Junior Tra Stover has transferred in from Madison Academy. Junior Eddie Mitchell, who is a talented basketball player, is expected to contribute in the defensive backfield in his first year to play football.
Must-see games
Take your pick out of Austin’s first five games. The first two games are huge rivalry matchups at Hartselle and at home vs. Decatur.
Austin then opens region play with the three teams that finished ahead of it in last season's standings — vs. Florence, vs. James Clemens and at Sparkman. Winning two of those three region games should mean a good chance to be in the playoffs. Winning all three games could mean a good chance for a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Final word
“After two years in 7A, I think we are ready to turn the corner on being where we need to be to compete in the playoffs,” Perkins said.
