Lay of the land
After six straight seasons of making the playoffs, Austin (4-6, 3-4) missed out in 2021 with a young squad that went through some growing pains during a 1-5 start.
The good news is that last season’s youth movement means lots of experience returns this season. Austin’s defense has 10 players back who started at least one game last season. Several of those players are in new positions.
Nine starters return on offense, including senior quarterback De’Air Young, three in the offensive line who started all 10 games and speedster Maurice Jones.
Head coach
Jeremy Perkins is starting his 13th season as head coach at Austin.
He has the longest tenure of any Austin football head coach. He has the most career wins with an 83-53 record. The Black Bears are 58-26 over the last seven seasons with three region championships.
Last season
Austin’s offense averaged just 21.9 points a game. The Black Bears were shut out in the season opener by Hartselle 29-0, and the season finale by Mountain Brook 34-0. The defense allowed 26.8 points a game with one shutout — 42-0 over Albertville.
Last three seasons
The Black Bears are 19-13 over the last three seasons.
Words to grow on
“We have a lot more experience returning on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game,” Perkins said. “Depth is a concern, but we really have a stronger nucleus than we did a year ago.”
Quarterback
Young (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) returns for his second season as the starting quarterback. The last two times Austin had two-year starters at quarterback, the Black Bears won region championships.
The previous two-year starters at quarterback were Paxton Montgomery (2016 and 2017) and Quincy Crittendon (2019 and 2020).
“De’Air is a real leader for our team,” Perkins said. “He throws the ball really well and does a great job of running our offense. The most important thing is that he protects the football.”
Last season, Young threw for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 440 yards and a touchdown.
Offense
If it’s what's up front that counts, Austin has a lot to count on in the offensive line with four seniors. They are Payson Hubbard (5-foot-11, 280 pounds) at center, Quade McAfee (6-3, 300) and Jalen Verser-Jackson (6-0, 295) at the guards and Wyatt Albrecht (6-11, 270) at tackle. They will be joined by sophomore tackle Josiah Flood (6-4, 270).
Leading a host of offensive threats is sophomore Maurice Jones. Last season as a Class 7A All-State honorable mention, Jones (5-8, 195) totaled 15 receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns, 13 kick returns for 373 yards and two touchdowns and six punt returns for 104 yards and one touchdown.
“We have to find unique ways to get him the football as much as we can,” Perkins said.
The receiving corps has three who stand 6-3 and can jump in returning starter junior Nicholas Crayton, senior Cam Collins and junior Ethan Wynn. Sophomore Jaxon Potter is a receiver with great hands who has a knack for picking up first downs.
Defense
Senior Druce Clarke leads the defense at inside linebacker. He led the Black Bears last season with 99 tackles. Joining Clarke at linebacker are seniors Mykael Burton, LaJaylan Fletcher and junior Solomon Lyle.
The defensive line is solid with seniors Jaidon Jamison and Jeremiah Ayers joined by junior Achilles Wood.
“We feel really good about our front seven,” Perkins said. “All seven are athletic and fast for their positions. They have the ability to stop the run and affect the passing game with the pass rush.”
Senior Bryson Claiborne and junior Easton Palmer are returning starters in the backfield. Junior Braylon Payton moves from linebacker to safety. Senior Charles Perry brings experience at the other safety spot.
Must-see games
The big games come in a hurry for the Black Bears. Austin opens the season Friday at Hartselle. The next week finds Decatur visiting Black Bear country. Region play starts the following week with Sparkman visiting Austin.
Final word
“We like our experience on both offense and defense, but it’s important that we develop depth on both sides of the ball,” Perkins said. “You can’t go through a schedule like ours with just 11 guys playing on offense and 11 playing on defense.”
