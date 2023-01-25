Jordan Johnson led Austin with 15 points as the Black Bears claimed the Class 7A, Area 8 regular season title by beating Bob Jones 47-43 on Tuesday.
Austin (15-9, 5-0) picked up its seventh straight win and will host the area tournament.
"It's big for us," Johnson said of the Black Bears being area tourney hosts. "We just kept fighting every game, kept playing hard. We finished it tonight even though we started slow."
Austin coach Desmond Phillips commended his team for its perseverance.
"It's a testament of what I've been telling them all year," Phillips said. "Even when you get down you can't give up. You're a few possessions away from turning the corner. Tonight they didn't get rattled. We were down but they knew in their heart and mind that they were going to pull it out."
Cam Collins finished with 11 points for the Black Bears. Caleb Fletcher had eight and De'Air Young added seven.
Bob Jones' Julius Winston had a game-high 19 points. Khadi Chilufya totaled nine and Malachi Mitchell chipped in with seven.
The Black Bears won at Bob Jones 49-39 last week to gain sole possession of first place and the inside track to win the area's regular season crown.
Austin early trailed 7-3 but led 10-9 by the end of the first quarter.
The Black Bears built their lead to 17-11 following a Fletcher 3 at the 3:21 mark of the second period.
Bob Jones tied the game at 18 with 50 seconds left in the half. Mitchell capped the 7-1 Patriots run with a 2-point basket.
Fletcher answered with a 3 (31.8 seconds) to put Austin up 31-28 at halftime.
The Black Bears built a 34-25 lead with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter but Bob Jones took a 39-34 lead with a 14-0 run that Sean Morgan finished with a 3-pointer at the 5:06 mark of the final period.
Austin outscored Bob Jones 13-4 the rest of the game and finished the contest with an 8-0 run.
Isaiah Fuller broke a 43-43 with a free throw (1:02 remaining) that gave the Patriots the lead for good.
The teams combined for one made field goal apiece during the last five minutes of regulation.
The Black Bears made 11 free throws in the final five minutes. Johnson converted seven of them.
"We haven't been great at the free throw line (this season)," Phillips said. "But tonight they stepped up to the line with confidence and shot and made free throws."
Phillips pointed to what he considered the ultimate factor in sealing the victory.
"It came down to what we hang our hats on," Phillips said. "It's defense. If we don't defend, if we don't get stops, we lose."
Young agreed.
"We just kept on fighting," Young said. "We stayed together and played as a team. We knew we had to win this game so we could host the area so that's what we did."
Austin will close its area schedule at Florence on Friday. Bob Jones will host area and crosstown rival James Clemens.
Bob Jones girls 64. Austin 20: Fakhira Lyle and Lauren Birt each had five points for Austin. The Black Bears dropped to 1-4 in the area.
Zamyra Goode led No. 3 Bob Jones with 13 points. Jae Smith (12) and Sloan Williams also reached double figures. Janiyah Bone and Alana Obianozie had eight apiece.
Austin trailed 21-2 after the first quarter and 38-6 at halftime.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.