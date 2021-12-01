Austin battled back from numerous deficits throughout the game but fell to defending Class 6A champion Mountain Brook 58-57 in overtime.
The Black Bears (4-4) had the ball down by one in the closing seconds with a chance to win, but Mountain Brook's Kyle Layton got a steal that sealed a Spartan victory.
Jalen Orr led the Black Bears with 16 points. Cam Collins had nine points. Eddie Mitchell and Isaiah Fuller each finished with eight.
Layton led all scorers with 26 points and six 3 pointers. Ty Davis contributed 13 points for the Spartans (8-0).
"Our guys gave great effort defensively," Austin coach Major Deacon said. "Mountain Brook's a really well-coached team. Probably the best basketball program in the state of Alabama over the past decade"
Austin took a 9-5 lead with a 9-0 run to start the game.
Mountain Brook responded with a 10-3 spurt and led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Trailing 23-21 at halftime, Austin fell behind by seven points in the third quarter, but an 8-0 run put the Black Bears on top 38-37 entering the fourth period.
Mountain Brook opened the fourth quarter with a 12-2 surge to gain its largest lead of the game at 49-40 with 4:52 remaining in regulation.
The Black Bears would send the game to overtime with a 13-4 advantage to finish the fourth. Orr connected on two free throws to tie the game at 53 apiece.
In addition to the game-clinching steal, Layton scored all five of the Spartans' overtime points with a 2-point bucket and a 3-pointer. Fuller and Orr each made a pair of free throws.
"We knew we had to lock in on defense because we knew they were a well-coached team," Orr said. "We tried to lock in the best we could to keep the game close. It didn't end the way we wanted, but I'm proud of what we did."
Austin will host Decatur on Friday.
