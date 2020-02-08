When Austin hosted Florence in the regular season, it learned a valuable lesson about the importance of free throws when holding a lead.
That lesson seemed to stick with the Black Bears when they hosted Florence in the Class 7A, Area 8 championship. Austin made six free throws in a row to close out Florence and win the area title, 71-62.
“I thought actually that Florence played better than they did last time,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “The only difference was we made our free throws. That really helped us close the game.”
Earlier in the evening, the Austin girls also beat Florence, 55-31, to win an area title of their own.
The Austin boys (21-10) blew a double-digit lead in the first regular season meeting between the two teams thanks to 18 missed free throws, including 12 in the fourth quarter. They made 19 of their 24 attempts this time around. Austin made 10 of its 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“This finish meant more to us,” Junior Tre Shackelford said. “We had to finish this one. We couldn’t let go. We couldn’t stop.”
Those free throws helped Austin keep a small lead and hang on for the win. Austin led for most of the game. It held a 35-28 lead at halftime and a 49-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Austin led by as many as 10 in the final period, but Florence (17-12) closed the gap and made it 63-62 with under two minutes left. A layup by junior Winston Lyle made it 65-62 with 56 seconds left. Austin then made those crucial free throws to win its first area title since it joined Class 7A before the start of last season.
“It feels amazing since we didn’t win it last year,” Shackelford said. “A bunch of us came back. It just feels good to be in our own gym and win it this year.”
Shackelford and junior Kelton Petty each scored 19 points to lead Austin. Senior Caleb Carter had 11 points. Junior Quincy Crittendon had nine points and nine assists.
Austin will now play the loser of the Class 7A, Area 6 championship game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State. Class 7A has no subregional round.
The Black Bears would have advanced to regionals even with a loss to Florence, but now they have momentum heading into the next round.
“It’s a real good win,” Shackelford said. “it gives us all types of momentum to go into the first round of (regionals) with a mentality to win.”
Austin girls 55, Florence 31: Austin (24-6) built a double-digit lead in the second and third quarter thanks to an 18-2 run during that span. The Black Bears are now two for two on area titles since moving to Class 7A before the start of the 2018-19 season.
“It wasn’t a must-win, but it’s obviously great,” Austin coach Bruce Hamilton said. “We’ll come in Monday with more spring in our step.”
Senior Bri Hodges was a force inside for Austin. She scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds. Hodges missed the postseason in both her sophomore and junior seasons with injuries. She pairs with freshman Jada Burks in the frontcourt. Burks scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Austin led 28-21 at halftime. The Black Bears outscored Florence (21-9) 27-10 in the second half.
Austin will play Vestavia Hills at Wallace State for the Northwest Regional semifinal. Florence will play Spain Park.
