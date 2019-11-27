MADISON — Kelton Petty scored 23 of his 33 points in the second half as Austin held off Eufaula 91-82 in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones High.
Petty tacked on six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Jaylon Barrett added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Awysum Harris had 12 points. Winston Lyle chipped in with eight points and Max Gardner tallied seven points, five assists and three steals.
"We ran and spread the floor better," Petty said. "We defended better, rebounded better. Overall we did everything better."
The Black Bears (4-3) made 13 of 22 3-pointers and shot 51 percent from the field for the game.
"We really did a good job of pushing the pace," Austin coach Major Deacon said. "We made shots. Last night we were 1 for 17 from three, and at halftime (today) we were 7 for 11. We really shot the ball much better."
"We feel like when we make (threes) we bring better energy," Barrett said.
Barrett added that the Black Bears were determined to improve after losing 60-28 to Blackman (Tenn.) on Monday.
"We had a chip on our shoulder from last night," Barrett said.
Austin made 10 of its 12 first-half free throw attempts and led 49-30 at halftime.
Eliszeric Thomas finished with game-highs of 36 points and nine rebounds for Eufaula. He connected on 15 of 18 shots. Jadarious Blackshire and Caleb Paige each totaled 13 points.
The Tigers made 60 percent of their shots overall while shooting at a 71-percent clip in the second half. After trailing 66-43 with 4:07 left in the third quarter Eufaula went on a 25-9 run to pull within seven points at the 6:03 mark of the fourth period.
"We've still got to be better defensively," Deacon said. "We gave up too many points in the third quarter. We gave up 29 in the third. Had a real bad quarter coming out of halftime."
Petty agreed the team had much room to improve.
"We're really far from where we want to be," Petty said. "We've got a lot of work to do."
Austin will play the Clarke County/Ramsay winner today at 9 a.m.
