MADISON — James Clemens denied the Austin a chance to clinch a playoff spot on its own terms Thursday night, beating the Black Bears 27-24. A win by Austin would’ve secured a spot in the Class 7A playoffs without the help of results from around its region.
Luckily for the Black Bears, Bob Jones lost to Huntsville, which put Austin (6-3, 4-3) in the playoffs despite suffering a loss of its own.
“I think this team deserves to be in the playoffs,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “I’m glad we get that opportunity.”
A Bob Jones win would’ve put the Black Bears into a three-way tie for the remaining two playoff spots. The Patriots' 17-13 loss put Austin as one of the four teams out of Region 4 along with James Clemens, Sparkman and Florence.
“We are fixing to get after it,” Quarterback Quincy Crittendon said. “We have to work hard as we can now.”
On the field, The Jets took an early 14-0 lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass and an 8-yard touchdown run. Austin responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Crittendon to wide receiver Tre Shackleford to make it 14-7. James Clemens then drove 97 yards to make it 21-7 at the half.
Austin capitalized on its first drive of the second half with Crittendon finding Shackleford again for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 21-14. After James Clemens took a 13-point lead, Crittendon launched an 80-yard touchdown to Jabari Brown to make it 27-21 on the next play.
Austin then stopped James Clemens on fourth down and drove all the way down to the Jets’ 14-yard line before settling for a field goal that made it 27-24 with 3:50 left. James Clemens nearly ran out the game clock on its ensuing possession but ended up giving Austin one more chance. That 57-yard pass was intercepted, securing the win for James Clemens.
“I’m proud of the way our kids fought,” Perkins said. “We overcame adversity early and had a chance to win.”
Crittendon had a big night, finishing 14 of 25 for 301 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Shackelford caught seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Brown was electric in the second half, catching five passes for 157 yards and a touchdown all in the final two quarters.
Austin has a non-region game against Athens next week to try and break its two-game losing streak and gain some momentum before the playoffs start in two weeks.
“We have to continue to execute,” Perkins said. “We need to cut out our mistakes. I thought we did for most part.”
