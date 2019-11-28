MADISON — After a blowout loss to open the N2Hoops Invitational, Austin won its next three contests capped by defeating Sparkman 79-69 in the consolation bracket final.
Kelton Petty had a team-high 21 points for Austin (6-3). Jaylon Barrett added 11, and Hunter Mitchell and Quincy Crittendon each tallied nine.
Trevon Ragland led all scorers with 24 for Sparkman. Tyrese Elliot finished with 14, and Calen Lightford had 11.
"It's a big testament to our kids' character," Austin coach Major Deacon said. "They handled adversity very well. We started off the tournament with the worst game we've played all season, and to fight back from that kind of adversity shows the type of kids that we have and the type of parents that they come from."
Austin trailed 15-13 when Barrett converted on a 1-and-1 to put the Black Bears ahead for good at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter.
A 19-2 run from the end of the opening period to 2:41 left in the second quarter expanded Austin's lead to 39-20 before a 45-28 halftime advantage.
The Black Bears led by as many as 21 points, 67-46 early in the fourth quarter, before the Senators mounted a 21-5 run to pull with five points with 1:12 left in regulation. Mitchell scored seven of Austin's last 11 points in the final 2:46 to help seal the win.
"It was good," Mitchell said. "It was big. "I give all my work to my team."
Austin will play at West Limestone on Tuesday.
