One day after his team’s season ended with a loss in the Northwest Regional, Major Deacon was relieved of his duties Friday morning as the boys basketball head coach at Austin.
“We want to thank Major Deacon for his three years at Austin High,” Austin principal Demond Garth said. “We just feel like it’s time for a change in the direction for the Austin basketball program.”
Thursday’s 56-37 loss to Oak Mountain in the Class 7A regional semifinals ended Austin’s season at 20-11. Deacon’s record at Austin is 51-34 with one area championship and two trips to the regional.
“I was happy with our success and have no regrets,” Deacon said. “Mr. Garth said it was time for a change, and that’s his prerogative.
“I enjoyed my time at Austin and want to thank Mr. Garth and Dr. (Melissa) Scott and Watt Parker, who hired me. It’s been an honor to be part of the Austin family and get to work with so many outstanding young men.”
Deacon, 33, was hired in July of 2019 to replace Jake Miles, who left for a position at Hartselle High. He was the sixth basketball coach in Austin’s history dating back to 1963. Deacon was also the first hire as boys basketball coach from outside the Decatur City school system.
“We want to get started as soon as possible on the search for the best person for the position,” Garth said.
Deacon can continue as a teacher through the end of the school year.
The list of previous Austin boys basketball coaches starts with Joe Jones and goes through Bob Harpe, Stuart Allen, Garth and Miles, who went 110-51 in six years with a Class 6A Final Four appearance in 2017.
The Black Bears have won three state championships and been to the state tournament eight other times.
When Deacon was hired in 2019 at age 30, he called it “a dream job and a program with a lot of history and tradition. I’m looking forward to this challenge.”
Deacon’s first season as head coach was Austin’s second in Class 7A. The Black Bears (21-11) won the area championship and lost to Spain Park, 60-46, in the regional semifinals.
The next season was hit hard by COVID and pandemic restrictions. The Black Bears went 10-12 and lost in the area tournament semifinals to James Clemens, 71-68.
There was optimism surrounding this season with returning starters Jalen Orr, Eddie Mitchell and Cam Collins. The Black Bears were in the Class 7A top 10 rankings for several weeks. They finished tied for first in the area with James Clemens and won the coin toss to be the home team for the area tournament.
Austin beat Florence, 65-61, in the semifinals and lost to James Clemens, 69-65, in the finals. That loss paired the Black Bears with defending state champion Oak Mountain in the regional game Thursday.
Deacon graduated from Baker in Mobile in 2007. He played basketball at the University of Mobile. His coaching career began at UMS-Wright. He moved to Baker to coach the girls team and then the boys varsity team for two years. After serving as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State in Louisiana, he was an assistant at Thompson before being hired at Austin.
