Turnovers doomed Austin's chance for a Class 7A, Region 4 win in a 29-24 setback to Grissom.
The Black Bears' final two possessions each ended with fumbles, resulting in the team's fourth straight loss and first setback to the Tigers since 2005.
"Grissom did a good job," Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. "They outplayed us. We made too many mistakes."
Trailing 29-24, Austin fumbled at its own 37, where Grissom's Jackson Bofenkamp recovered the football with 2:53 left in regulation.
The Black Bears (1-5, 0-4) regained possession four plays later at their 34 after stopping the Tigers on downs with 1:59 remaining.
Austin advanced the ball to midfield but another fumble at the 1:33 sealed the game for Grissom.
"We really played together and played as one team," said Grissom lineman Detrick Jones, who recovered the fumble on the game-clinching play. "That's been our problem for these past weeks. We really haven't been together. Today we stayed together even through the bad. We did have to battle through some adversity."
Austin spotted Grissom a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter after a Mark Howard run, but the Black Bears responded with a 37-yard touchdown pass from De'Air Young to Maurice Jones at the 5:48 mark of the first quarter. Ruben Guevara's extra point gave Austin its only lead of the game.
Grissom (2-4, 1-3) answered with an 11-play drive that ended with quarterback Rynzo Crutcher scoring on an 11-yard run (1:05 first quarter). Caleb Hunt ran for the 2-point conversion.
Guevara kicked a 30-yard field on the Black Bears' next drive to pull within 14-10.
Austin stopped another Grissom scoring threat when Jalin Edwards picked off a Tigers pass near the goal line with 4:31 left before halftime. The interception was the team's first forced turnover of the season.
Two plays later the Black Bears gave up a safety after falling on their own fumble in the end zone.
On its next possession, Austin recorded its first lost fumble of the game, which Grissom recovered at the Black Bears' 33.
Crutcher connected with Tariq Thaxton for a 33-yard touchdown with just under 37 seconds to go in the half.
Austin cut the deficit to 23-17 in the third quarter when Jones scooped up a short Grissom punt and ran six yards for a touchdown (7:16).
The Black Bears missed an opportunity to take the lead on their next drive when it ended on downs at Grissom's 33.
The Tigers added a 44-yard touchdown run by Howard with about nine seconds to go in the third.
Austin responded on its next drive with its final score, a Young-to-Jones 31-yard pass (9:04).
"Every week seems like we're a bad series here or a bad play here and there away from being a really good football team," Perkins said. "We're not far from it, but we're just struggling to get over that hump, and that responsibility starts with me and ends with me."
Austin will host Huntsville on Friday in a region game. Grissom will play visiting region opponent James Clemens on Thursday.
