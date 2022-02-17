HANCEVILLE — Pairing up with the defending state champions in the opening round of the regionals is not an ideal situation.
The Austin Black Bears found that out Thursday at the Northwest Regional. The defending Class 7A state champion Oak Mountain Eagles dominated from the start and beat Austin, 56-37.
Austin never had the lead and trailed by as many as 22 in the third quarter.
Rebounding, second-chance points and points in the paint were lopsided in Oak Mountain’s favor, especially in the first half, when the Eagles built a 30-13 halftime lead.
Oak Mountain had a 16-9 rebounding advantage. They outscored the Black Bears on second-chance points at 10-2 and in the paint at 20-8.
“Oak Mountain set the tone early,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “They had three offensive rebounds early that really hurt. Their first 16 points were all in the paint.
“They extended our defense, and we had to start chasing and taking chances. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and that’s not good against a team as good as Oak Mountain. They are the defending state champions for a reason.”
Oak Mountain stretched the lead to 35-13 early in the third quarter. Austin then came to life with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 12 points. It was 41-26 after three quarters. Both teams played a lot of reserves in the fourth quarter.
“Our game plan was to control the transition game, play good defense and keep them off the offensive boards,” Oak Mountain coach Chris Love said. “I thought we did a really good job of that, especially in the first half.”
Austin (20-11) ended up shooting 28.9% from the field (13 of 45). The Black Bears hit 3 of 21 3-point field goals. Oak Mountain shot 55.3% (21 of 38) and dominated inside with a 32-18 advantage.
Junior Cam Collins led Austin with 13 points. Senior Jalen Orr had eight. Brady Dunn led Oak Mountain with 18 points. Wilder Evers scored 13.
Next up for Oak Mountain is James Clemens next Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. The winner heads to Birmingham to play the Baker vs. Theodore in the state tournament semifinals.
