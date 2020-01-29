MADISON — Tuesday night provided Austin with the chance the get some younger players experience in a road environment when the Black Bears faced Bob Jones on the road. With the top seed in Class 7A, Area 8 already locked up for Austin, coach Major Deacon helped some of his underclassmen get valuable minutes against a tough opponent.
Bob Jones, however, took advantage of Austin’s inexperience. The Patriots beat Austin 64-60 to drop Austin to 4-2 in area play.
“I thought they competed hard,” Deacon said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes that allowed them to make 3-pointers off of screens.”
Freshman Cam Collins, sophomore Tyrese Roach and sophomore Eddie Mitchell all three played big minutes for Austin against the Patriots. Those three players are not usually members of Austin’s rotation.
The three combined for 15 points while playing long stretches during the second and fourth quarters. Mitchell had seven points. Roach had five points, and Collins had three points.
“I was very proud of our kids,” Deacon said. “I thought they played really hard tonight, especially being undersized. A lot of their guys are older and more experienced.”
Austin (19-9) and Bob Jones were tied 21-21 after the first. Bob Jones then took a 40-32 lead into halftime. Austin regained the lead in the third. Austin led by six at the beginning of the fourth before Bob Jones went on a 12-2 run that helped it earn the win.
Junior Quincy Crittendon led Austin with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Junior Kelton Petty made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Seniors Tyrell Morgan and Jalen Myers both scored 17 points for Bob Jones.
Austin plays one more regular season game, against Muscle Shoals, before the postseason starts.
The win for Bob Jones meant it will not play Austin the first round of the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament, which begins next week. Austin will play James Clemens, and Bob Jones will face Florence.
“It’s a one-game tournament,” Deacon said. “If you have one bad night, it’s over. We have to focus on getting better.”
Austin girls 36, Bob Jones 24: Austin earned its fifth win over an area opponent, finishing 5-1 for the season. The Black Bears will host the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament next week.
“I really like this team,” Austin coach Bruce Hamilton said. “I like the way we go about our business.”
Austin and Bob Jones combined for just 12 points in the first quarter and 25 in the first half. Austin (22-5) led 16-9 at halftime. Austin stretched its lead to double digits in the third, taking a 30-18 lead into the fourth. It led by as many as 16 points in the third.
No players reached double figures for either team. Freshman Jada Burks led Austin with eight points. Senior Bri Hodges and junior Hannah Cohn each had seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.