Austin (Class 7A No. 9) could not overcome a three-goal deficit to No. 7 Grissom within the first 18 minutes and lost its first-round boys soccer playoff matchup 5-1 on Tuesday.
Phi Lip Hoang scored Austin's lone goal.
Maddox Quigley led Grissom (20-4-3) with three goals. Jackson Davis and Chris Morgan added a score apiece.
Austin lost to Grissom 1-0 in March.
"Props to Grissom," Austin coach Luis Meneses said. "We've definitely had our battles going up against them in the past."
The Tigers will face second-ranked and defending champion Oak Mountain in the second round.
Quigley provided the game’s first goal near the 27-minute mark of the first half. Davis tacked on another score less than a minute and a half later (25:46). Morgan padded the lead at 22:02.
Hoang's goal occurred with 9:19 remaining before intermission.
Quigley accounted for two goals in the second half (34:35 and 9:05, respectively).
"We came into this game and we wanted to be on the front foot," Grissom coach Josh Shields said. "We knew their five in the back would be a challenge for us. We wanted to start the game fast, and that's what the boys did."
Meneses acknowledged his team's accomplishments during the season, including winning its first 7A area title.
"We've got six seniors on this team," Meneses said. "And I think all six have definitely led us to this position."
Brandon, Bernal, Ethan Lowrey, Hunter Allison, Adam Gilbert, Sergio Escobar and Erickson Ramos made up the team's senior class.
Meneses foresees another promising season next year after ending 2022 at 15-6.
"We're very excited for the future," Meneses said. "We've got a lot of juniors and a lot of sophomores (returning)."
