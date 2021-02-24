If you are a high school basketball player in the northwest part of the state, the words “We’re going to Wallace” can be the sweetest sound in the world.
It means your team is playing in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville and getting closer to advancing to the state tournament in Birmingham.
It also means you have had a pretty successful season. Usually only the best teams find their way to Wallace in February.
This year a trip to Wallace has even more special meaning. Because of COVID restrictions, only the regional championship games are being played at each of the regional sites. If you make it to Wallace this year, you need just one win to earn a trip to the state tournament.
A trip to Wallace looked to be a goal completely out of reach for the Austin girls back in early January. COVID hit the team hard with three key players either battling the virus or in quarantine because of sick family members.
Austin head coach Bruce Hamilton had to turn the coaching duties over to assistant Steve Pendley for four games while he stayed home recovering from COVID.
The Black Bears saw the record dip to around .500, and it looked like the only reasonable goal was just to finish the season.
“We didn’t want our senior season to be like this,” senior guard Hannah Cohn said. “We knew there were doubters about our team before the season started. We wanted to prove them wrong.”
As bad as times can get, it can always turn in the other direction. That’s what happened for Austin on Jan. 16 with a road game at Huntsville. The Black Bears were 10-8 and facing a good Huntsville team.
The first quarter was all Huntsville, with the Panthers building a 22-7 lead. It was 43-23 at halftime.
“I remember sitting in the locker room at halftime thinking about how bad we had played,” Cohn said.
Fellow senior Korren Harris felt the same way. She had seen her playing time increase when COVID hit the roster. Harris did so well that when the team was back to a full strength, she saw more playing time.
“That night in Huntsville got off to a really bad start,” Harris said. “The only thing we could do was go play the second half and see what happens.”
What happened was a pretty amazing comeback. Austin outscored Huntsville 16-9 in the third quarter to trim the margin to 52-39. It got even better in the fourth quarter. Austin had a 64-61 lead late in the game.
“And Huntsville hits a 3 at the buzzer to send it to overtime,” Hamilton said. “The girls had worked so hard to get back in the game and then get the lead. I didn’t know what to expect in overtime.”
Austin won the overtime 5-4 with Cohn and Harris each scoring two points. The 69-68 win put the record at 11-8. Austin has since won eight of its last nine.
“That was the game where everything started to come together for this team,” Hamilton said
The Black Bears are back at Wallace on Thursday for a 9 a.m. tip-off vs. No. 1-ranked Hoover. The winner gets to dance to the Class 7A semifinals in Birmingham.
This is Austin’s third straight trip to Wallace as a 7A school. The two previous trips ended with semifinal losses to Hewitt-Trussville, 62-47, in 2019 and to Vestavia, 54-49, last year when the Black Bears led after three quarters.
“We didn’t do a good job of handing their pressure in the fourth quarter,” Cohn said. “When they got the momentum, we couldn’t stop it.”
Handling pressure will be key against Hoover on Thursday. The Bucs thrive on pressure. They trap by using two and even three defenders on the opponent with the ball. They force teams to speed up their tempo of play, which eventually can get out of control.
Austin does have several players who can handle the ball. Besides Cohn and Harris, there’s freshman point guard Zamyra Goode, who plays at a more experienced level. Seniors Tashanti Watkins and Ebonie Williams can also help break the pressure.
“We’ll have to play our best game to beat Hoover,” Hamilton said, “but when you get to play for a championship at Wallace, you have to play your best game no matter who the opponent is.”
