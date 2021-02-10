Austin girls basketball coach Bruce Hamilton likes to keep it simple.
His team has a simple formula to post-season success. It’s never to lose to an area opponent.
The Black Bears went 6-0 against Class 7A, Area 8 rivals in the regular season. They made it 7-0 Tuesday night with a 52-32 win over Florence in the first round of the area tournament.
Austin (17-9) hosts James Clemens on Friday at 6 p.m. for the area championship and a chance for a clean sweep of its area rivals. James Clemens beat Bob Jones, 59-45, in the other area game Tuesday.
“I’m super proud of the way our team played tonight,” Hamilton said. “It’s been a crazy season, but I like how we are playing right now.”
Senior Hannah Cohn led Austin with 22 points. She had 11 in the first quarter. Freshman guard Zamyra Goode scored 11 and sophomore post player Jada Burks had eight points along with at least half a dozen blocked shots.
Tuesday’s win guarantees the Black Bears at least two more games. Austin and James Clemens both advance to the sub-regional round vs. opponents from Area 5. An Austin win Friday would mean another home game for the Black Bears next week.
“The way this season has been, playing at home is even more important,” Hamilton said.
Home was good for Austin against Florence. The Falcons did open with a 12-8 lead, but a 12-0 Austin run gave the Black Bears the lead for good. Austin was up 32-20 at halftime.
The Black Bears pushed the lead to 14 at 34-20 early in the third quarter, but then the offense went cold. Austin scored just one point the rest of the quarter. Florence trimmed the margin to 35-28 going into the final quarter.
Austin answered with a 10-0 run to make it 45-28 with 4:04 to play. When Hamilton cleared his bench with 1:25 left to play, Austin was on a 16-1 run.
The Black Bears hit 17 of 25 free throws while Florence hit seven of 11.
