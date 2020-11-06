RAINSVILLE — Hannah Cohn scored a game-high 16 points as Austin opened its basketball season with a 46-31 win over Plainview on Thursday.
Tashanti Watkins had eight points and 14 rebounds for the Black Bears, who led 27-11 at the half. Ebonie Williams scored nine points.
Plainview boys 81, Austin 66: Plainview used a big second half to get the win.
Austin trailed 39-33 at the half before being outscored 42-33 over the final two quarters.
Jalen Orr poured in 26 points to lead Austin. Tyrese Roach scored 13 points, while Cam Collins added 12.
Austin hosts Hazel Green on Tuesday, with the girls scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow. Decatur's boys and girls are in action tonight, with the boys traveling to Columbia and the girls hosting Robertsdale at 7 p.m.
