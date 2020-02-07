In the format for the high school basketball playoffs, getting that first win in the area tournament is huge.
In Class 7A, winning that first area game guarantees a trip to the regional.
The Austin girls punched their ticket Thursday night for the trip to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State with a 43-24 victory over James Clemens.
“That was a big win for this group,” Austin coach Bruce Hamilton said. “Getting to go to Wallace is a big goal every year.”
The win on the Black Bears’ home court came a day later than expected. The Class 7A, Area 8 girls tournament was scheduled to begin Wednesday, but the threat of severe weather pushed the games to Thursday.
Hamilton admitted he didn’t sleep a wink Tuesday night because of concern for the scheduled Wednesday game.
“I did sleep good (Wednesday) night I guess because I was so tired from not sleeping the night before,” Hamilton said.
The Black Bears took care of any concerns early in the game. The Black Bears led 23-8 at halftime, 36-19 after three and pushed the lead to as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.
Bri Hodges and Tashanti Watkins each had 12 points. Watkins’ 12 came on four 3-point baskets. Hannah Cohn had 11.
Austin (23-6) plays Florence for the area championship Friday at 6 p.m. That will be right before the Austin boys battle Florence for the boys area championship.
The Florence girls (20-8) advanced Thursday with a 48-45 overtime win over Bob Jones.
The third game between Austin and Florence should be interesting. The team’s split the season series with the visitor winning both times. Florence won at Austin on Jan. 14, 42-36. Austin got payback in Florence on Jan. 24 with a 44-34 victory.
“We’ll have to play really well to have a chance against Florence,” Hamilton said. “They are a long team and rebound really well.”
No matter the outcome Friday, both Austin and Florence advance as the Area 8 teams. They will be paired against Area 6 champion and runner-up, which will be either Spain Park (27-4) or Vestavia (22-9). They meet Friday to decide that area championship.
The regional schedule has the 7A girls games at either 9 a.m. or noon next Thursday. The 7A boys games are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.