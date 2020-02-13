HANCEVILLE — The Austin boys couldn’t keep their season alive when they faced Spain Park at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State today. Spain Park eliminated Austin 60-46 behind a strong fourth quarter where it outscored the Black Bears 20-7.
Austin and Spain Park went back and forth until that stretch. Austin led 16-13 after one but trailed 29-27 at halftime. Austin trailed by only one heading into the fourth quarter.
Then, the Black Bears went cold. Austin scored just one point in the opening eight minutes of the fourth. It made only 3 of its 16 shots during the final quarter. It missed all seven of its 3-pointers and went 1 of 6 from the free throw line.
Spain Park made 13 of its 17 free throws in the fourth. Austin had only one player in double figures. That was junior Kelton Petty, who scored 11 points. Spain Park junior Cam Crawford scored 15 points, all in the second half.
Austin finishes the season 21-11. It has five seniors in Caleb Carter, Jackson Breedlove, Max Gardner, Jaylon Barrett and Hunter Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.