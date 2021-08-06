Austin High is hosting Meet the Black Bears next Friday at 5 p.m.
All fall sports will be introduced with scrimmages on the football field and in the gym for volleyball.
The football scrimmages start with seventh grade and continue with eighth grade, freshmen, junior varsity and conclude with the varsity.
Admission is $5.
Austin opens the football season Aug. 20, hosting Hartselle at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.