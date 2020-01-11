A veteran point guard can make all the difference at the high school level. That much was true Friday night when Austin hosted Bob Jones.
Senior Caleb Carter, who missed Austin’s previous two games with a back injury, returned to lead Austin to a 73-64 win over the Patriots in a Class 7A, Area 8 game. Carter scored 19 points, including 12 in the second half.
“We really counted on Caleb,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “He took care of the ball. We only had nine turnovers as a team. I think a lot of that was attributed to his point guard play and the way he controlled the pace of the game.”
Carter has started most of Austin’s games this season at point guard. He was also a key part of the Black Bears’ rotation last season as a junior.
His absence this week came during one of Austin’s toughest stretches of the season. The Black Bears had an area game against James Clemens on Tuesday. Austin then turned around and hosted Buckhorn — a top 10 team in Class 6A— Wednesday. It beat James Clemens 63-47 and lost by 20 to the Bucks.
Having him back was a big help as Austin (16-7) improved to 2-0 in area play.
“It felt really good to play again,” Carter said. “Practicing yesterday was tough. It just felt good to be back out there.”
Carter’s 19 points were second on the team. Junior Kelton Petty, who has been a consistent scorer all year for Austin, had 21 points.
Austin led 20-15 at the end of the first before Bob Jones (17-6) came back and took a five-point lead into halftime. The two teams were tied at the end of the third.
Austin slowly created separation in the fourth quarter thanks to timely scoring from Carter, Petty and junior Winston Lyle, who had 14 points. Those three had all but two of Austin’s 22 fourth-quarter points.
“I’m glad we didn’t have a repeat of (the Buckhorn game),” Deacon said. “It’s good that our guys turned the page, moved on and took care of business in an important game.”
Bob Jones senior Jalen Myers led all scorers with 24 points. Senior Jalen Jackson had 11 for the Patriots.
Austin now sets its sights on Florence, which is 1-1 in the area after losing to James Clemens on Friday. The Falcons won both the regular season area title and the area tournament last season. Austin will host the Falcons on Tuesday with a chance to put itself in the driver’s seat in area play.
Austin girls 41, Bob Jones 26: Austin spoiled Bob Jones coach Jazmine Powers’ homecoming by jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the first. Powers played for the Black Bears. She was the coach of Homewood for the last two years before taking the job at Bob Jones this year.
Austin (19-3) led 18-6 at halftime and 31-17 after three quarters. Freshman Jada Burks led the Black Bears with 13 points. Junior Hannah Cohn added nine points.
Senior Daigeona Guinn had 13 points for Bob Jones. The Black Bears improved to 2-0 in the area. They beat James Clemens on Tuesday in their first area game of the season.
Austin has now won 11 games in a row and 16 of its last 17. Its last loss came to Muscle Shoals on Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.