FLORENCE — Thursday was supposed to be “Austin Day” at the softball North Regional.
The Black Bears were supposed to walk into Coffee O’Neal Park, take two wins and punch a ticket to next week’s state tournament.
Instead it became “Agony Day” for the Class 7A program. Austin came home with two losses and the door closed on an outstanding season with a 45-8-1 record.
The losses were tough to take. Hoover scored three times in the top of the seventh inning of the first game to earn a 6-4 victory. Austin had led 4-0 after four innings.
The second game was an elimination contest with area rival Bob Jones. The Black Bears had beaten the Patriots four times this season, including in last week’s area tournament championship.
A fifth win against Bob Jones was not meant to be. The Patriots scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 12-4 win.
“After the first game, we all mentally flushed what happened out of our system,” Austin coach Blake Gray said. “Bob Jones is a great team and they came out swinging the bats.
“Our girls bought into what we were saying about continuing to fight and continue to believe. This is just a heartbreaker.”
It was one of those days for the Black Bears where after the first four innings of the first game nothing seemed to go right. Hard hit line drives went right to defenders. Opponent’s bloopers seemed to always find open areas of green grass. Every ball hit down the foul lines seemed to fall on the wrong side.
“That’s the sport we play,” Gray said. “Things don’t always go your way.”
As sad as the ending was, there's still a lot to celebrate about Austin softball. In Gray’s first season as head coach the Black Bears were highly ranked all season, won a 7A area championship and advanced to the regional.
The program loses some talented seniors in Katie Bracken, Lexey Carver, Katie Davis and Kenley Hilleary. Bracken and Hilleary split time between third and pitcher. Carver was the team’s catcher. Davis batted leadoff and patrolled center field.
“I want to thank them for everything they have done for this program,” Gray said. “I want to thank them for laying the foundation and making getting to the regional the new standard for the program.”
Davis went 3-for-8 with three runs scored and one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.