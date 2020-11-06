Austin’s quest for its first playoff win in Class 7A will have to wait another year. The Black Bears could not hang on to an early 14-point lead, losing to Oak Mountain 41-28 at home in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs on Friday.
“We came short tonight, but it doesn’t take away from how we’ve matured,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said.
That 14-0 lead started with a touchdown on the opening kickoff by senior running back Jevon Jackson, who ran nearly 90 yards for the score. After forcing a three-and-out, Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon ran 33 yards for a touchdown to take the 14-0 lead midway through the first.
Austin then recovered an onside kick, and everything seemed to be trending in its direction. Oak Mountain, however, forced a stop and scored on the second play of the second quarter to make it 14-7.
“We tried to do too much instead of being who we are early,” Oak Mountain Coach Cris Bell said.
Oak Mountain then scored 17 more points in a row to take a 24-14 lead into halftime. Austin cut that lead to three in the third quarter when senior receiver Winston Lyle caught a screen pass from Crittendon and took it 55 yards to make it 24-21 with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith then helped his team go on another run, scoring two rushing touchdowns of 41 and 53 yards. That was 14 of Oak Mountain’s 17 unanswered points to give it a 41-21 lead late.
Smith — a dynamic runner who operates Oak Mountain’s triple option offense— scored four rushing touchdowns and gave Austin fits all night.
“He’s a very good football player,” Perkins said. “It’s an offense we hadn’t seen. We knew it was going to be an adjustment.”
Crittendon scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown late for Austin to make it 41-28, but it was too little too late.
Austin’s season ends at 8-3. The Black Bears lose multiple key seniors, including Crittendon, Lyle, Jackson and star receiver Tre Shackelford.
“All of them are very valuable,” Perkins said. “They are great young men first. They are really good football players.”
