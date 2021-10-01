Competition usually brings out the best in athletes.
That seems true with Austin’s Zmari Bell and Druce Clarke.
The linebackers have their own personal competition for the most tackles this season. It’s a close competition at the halfway point of the regular season. Clarke has 51 and Bell has 50.
“That’s just means he was a little quicker getting to one tackle than I was,” Bell said. “We’ll see how this ends up.”
No matter how the competition ends, the real winner looks to be the Black Bears’ defense. Having two linebackers averaging double figures in stops through the course of the season is pretty stout.
Bell and Clarke will look to add to their numbers tonight when Austin (1-4, 0-3) hosts Grissom (1-4, 0-3) in a Class 7A, Region 4 contest. It’s homecoming for the Black Bears.
One man not surprised at the numbers produced by the Austin linebackers is Black Bears’ defensive coordinator Kinte Welch. He calls the pair his “Thumpers.” In the Austin defensive alignment, the Black Bears have four linebackers. Bell and Clarke are the middle linebackers.
“The outside linebackers have the containment on the edge,” Welch said. “The linebackers on the inside are the ‘Thumpers.’ Their job is to go make the big hits. They are both great guys to coach and do a wonderful job.”
Bell is a senior and in his second season as a starter. Clarke is a junior and in his first season as a starter. They both enjoy being in the middle of the action and playing a position with high expectations.
“You have to be fearless and a little cocky,” Clarke said, “but at the same time you need to be a little humble about doing your job. That’s what we are all expected to do.”
The first half of the season has not been up to recent standards for Austin. There have been problems in all phases of the game. The numbers show Austin allowing an average of 31.2 points a game. That’s a bit misleading because breakdowns on special teams have allowed opponents to score. Offensive turnovers have put the defense in difficult situations with bad field position.
Austin has had game-opening kickoffs returned by Florence and Sparkman. The Black Bears have turned the ball over nine times while producing zero turnovers on defense. Stopping opponents on third down has at times been an issue.
“We have not played consistent football,” Bell said. “Some games we’ve started slow and get behind. Other games we couldn’t finish in the fourth quarter.
“At this point of the season we have to be all in from start to finish because we have four region games left and we’ve got to win them all to go to the playoffs.”
Austin was open last Friday. After playing Grissom tonight, the Black Bears have region games at home with Huntsville, at Albertville and at home with Bob Jones. The regular season ends with a road trip to Mountain Brook on Oct. 28 for a non-region game.
The Black Bears went into the season with an inexperienced team. A lot of juniors and sophomores have been called on to play.
“We’ve all played five games now so we can’t really say we’re inexperienced,” Clarke said. “Five games is enough experience to be playing better than we have and to not be making the same mistakes that have hurt us.”
With at least five games left, the competition for tackles between Bell and Clarke should really heat up. How many will it take to win it?
“I’m looking at 110,” Bell said while looking at Clarke.
“I think it will take 115,” Clarke said. “I guess I’ll beat him by five.”
