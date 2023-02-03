HARVEST — Cam Collins made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in regulation and Jordan Johnson added two free throws as Austin outlasted Sparkman 50-46 on Thursday.
Class 7A No. 10 Austin (17-9) won for its ninth game in a row as it prepares to host the Area 8 tournament next week.
Collins finished with 10 points.
"Coach (Desmond Phillips) always told me big-time players got to make big-time game shots, so ... I just locked in and made sure I made the 3," Collins said.
Johnson led the Black Bears with 15 points. He went 9-for-10 for the game from the free throw line, and his eight makes in the final period were his total points in the quarter.
"That was great for me," Johnson said. "I work on that every day."
Phillips said Collins and Johnson have been pivotal to the Black Bears' success throughout the season.
"That's what they've been all year long," Phillips said. "These two take pride in leading, and when it comes down to it, you know the ball is going to be in one of their hands. I'm confident if it's in one of their hands good things are going to happen."
Will Hawkins had a game-high 21 points for Sparkman (19-11). Cameron Jones made three treys in the third quarter for his nine points.
Austin's defense sparked the Black Bears to a 14-5 first quarter lead and a 27-18 halftime advantage.
Caleb Fletcher had eight of Austin's 13 second-quarter points to account for his game total.
The Senators outscored Austin 20-5 in the third period to take the lead.
Sparkman led 44-39 with 4:21 remaining in regulation, but the Black Bears closed out the game with an 11-2 run. Collins and Johnson combined for 13 of Austin's 18 points in the final period.
Phillips celebrated what he called a complete team win heading toward the postseason.
"Everybody that came in contributed," Phillips said. "When we do that, we're a hard team to beat."
--
Sparkman girls 87, Austin 22: Arianna Harris and Maikiah Bolden each had five points for Austin.
Kennedy Langham finished with a game-high 28 points for Class 7A No. 2 Sparkman (21-8). Hannah Horton added 21 and Elise McClain had 11.
The Austin girls and boys will end the regular season today at Fairview.
The girls will open the Area 8 tournament against top seed and tourney host Bob Jones on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The boys are tournament hosts and will face Florence on Wednesday at 7:30.
The Sparkman girls will host their area tournament and will play Albertville in the Area 7 semifinals. The boys will meet Grissom in a semifinal matchup at Huntsville High.
