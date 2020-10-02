HUNTSVILLE — Resiliency was the word Friday night for Austin when they played Grissom at Milton Frank Stadium.
The Black Bears fell behind by 16 points in the first half only to rally and avoid their second-straight region loss. That included 19-straight points to open the second half and a touchdown pass with under two minutes to give Austin the 25-23 win and stun Grissom.
“A lot of guys showed a lot of character tonight in the way they played,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “They could have folded the tent, but they came out and played hard.”
Austin’s first-half offensive woes mirrored its 21-14 loss to Sparkman two weeks ago. The Black Bears (5-1, 3-1 in Class 7A, Region 4) had two three-and-outs, two turnovers and 0 points in the first half.
Grissom (3-4, 2-2) took advantage, too. They scored on their second drive to take a 7-0 lead. They then scored 9 more points to go up 16-0 at halftime.
“Every time we had a spark, it got wiped out,” Perkins said. “We had a punt-return touchdown and a fake punt called back. Those things caused our demeanor to drop.”
Perkins’ team and, more specifically, his offense seemed determined to turn things around coming out of halftime.
After getting a stop, Austin drove 70 yards with senior running back Jevon Jackson scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 16-6 with 4:30 left in the third.
“We needed that. It was a crucial touchdown for us,” Senior quarterback Quincy Crittendon said. “We tried to score at the end of the first half, but that didn’t work out, so we had to come out firing on all cylinders.”
Another stop gave Austin the ball back. Crittendon then connected with senior receiver Tre Shackelford on a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-13 just before the end of the third.
Austin’s defense once again held up, forcing a three-and-out. The Black Bears then drove 90 yards, and Jackson got his second touchdown on a 4-yard run to give Austin its first lead at 19-16 with 7:39 left.
Grissom didn’t lay down, however. The Tigers responded with a touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation to deliver a gut punch to Austin, leading 23-19 with 2:36 left.
Senior wide receiver Winston Lyle, who is playing varsity football for the first time this season, was not about to let his team lose after coming back. He caught a pass from Crittendon, broke a tackle and sprinted up the sideline for a 53-yard gain to put Austin inside the 20-yard line.
Crittendon then lofted a pass up to Lyle, who soared over a defender to make a physical touchdown catch and give Austin the 25-23 lead with 1:38 left.
“He gives us a big red zone threat,” Crittendon said. “He’s a great player who has a great attitude.”
Austin’s defense then forced a turnover on downs after Grissom drove to the Black Bears’ 39-yard line.
The win put Austin back on track after a frustrating loss two weeks ago to the Senators. Austin’s next game will be another region contest in the same stadium. They play Huntsville next Friday.
