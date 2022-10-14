MADISON — For the second straight Friday, Austin came to Madison and rallied in the second half to win.
This time the Black Bears walked away with the first seed in Class 7A, Region 4 heading toward the playoffs by defeating Bob Jones 28-26.
The Black Bears (7-2, 6-0) clinched the region championship by owning the tiebreaker over Florence (7-2, 5-1) with one region game remaining. Austin beat second-place Florence earlier this season.
After leading Austin with his legs against James Clemens last week, quarterback De'Air Young threw three touchdown passes and completed other timely throws to extend drives.
"We threw the ball a lot better tonight," Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. "That's part of being a good offense is when (the opposing defense is) stingy on the run, you've got to be able to throw it a little bit. Take what the defense gives you. De'Air and the receivers did a good job tonight. Offensive line did a good a pretty good job protecting him as well."
Nicholas Crayton, Maurice Jones and LaNarion Wynn each caught a touchdown pass from Young. Gavin Fuqua tacked on a rushing score.
"I feel like we had a good preparation week, and that's what really paid off," Fuqua said.
Austin's streak of six postseason appearances ended last year, but the Black Bears' seventh consecutive win in 2022 helped propel them back into the playoffs in a big way by securing the region's top seed.
"We had to find ourselves," Wynn said of a team that started the season 0-2. "Every team don't find themselves at the beginning of the year. It may take one or two losses."
Only six points were scored between the two teams in nearly a full half of play. Bob Jones' Rayshawn Hardy had an 11-yard touchdown pass to KJ Fields with 4:21 to go in the first quarter after the defense recovered an Austin fumble. Austin blocked the extra point attempt.
In the final 40 seconds of the half, Young threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Crayton, but Tyren Washington answered with a 12-yard run for the Patriots (4-4, 3-3). The Black Bears again blocked the extra point try and trailed 12-7.
Austin scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half. Young capped the first drive with a 36-yard pass play to Jones. Fuqua followed with a 62-yard scoring run.
After Bob Jones scored on a 70-yard Hardy-to-Malachi Foster pass, Young added a 6-yard pass to Wynn to put Austin ahead 28-19 to pad the lead with 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
Bob Jones pulled within 28-26 on a Hardy 1-yard run with 3:03 remaining in regulation, but its final drive stalled on downs with 38 seconds left at the Patriots 41.
Despite enjoying a return to the top of the region, a bigger goal remains.
"We put in work, a lot of hours, a lot of film sessions, just work," Austin defensive lineman Jeremiah Ayers said. "Feeling great but we can't get too complacent. We've got to keep working, keep getting better every day."
Young agreed.
"It feels great, man, hard work pays off," Young said. "But we've got a state championship to win."
Austin will host region rival Huntsville on Friday to close out its regular season, followed by an open date the following week. Bob Jones will try to keep its playoff hopes alive at Albertville.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.