Austin rallied after trailing Bob Jones by 17 points midway in the third quarter but fell short, 55-52, Tuesday in the teams' Class 7A, Area 8 opener.
The Bob Jones victory marked Patriots coach Luther Tiggs' 400th of his career.
"I told (my players) I couldn't have done it without guys like them," Tiggs said.
Cam Collins led the Black Bears (11-7, 0-1) with 19 points. Jalen Orr added 10, and Isaiah Fuller had nine.
Malachi Mitchell finished with 19 points for Bob Jones. Sean Paul totaled 12, and Bryson Smith and Christian Rice each had 11.
Austin trailed 44-27 with about four minutes left in the third quarter but scored 10 straight points to end the period and extended the run to 19-4 to pull within two, 48-46, with 4:54 remaining in the game.
Bob Jones responded with a 5-0 burst that included two Rice free throws and a Mitchell 3-pointer that ultimately put the game out of reach. Austin missed on its 3-point try at the buzzer to tie.
Austin coach Major Deacon said mistakes on both ends of the court cost the Black Bears an opportunity to win.
"I thought we settled too much early (on offense)," Deacon said. Defensively the second quarter hurt us (allowing 25 points). I thought in the second half we played much better, but we've still got to start games better."
Bob Jones girls 60, Austin 33: Katie Davis led Austin with 14 points, and Olivia Lyles had nine.
Alana Obianozie had a game-high 16 points for Bob Jones (16-3, 1-0). Zamyra Goode contributed 15, and Emariah Grant had 10.
The Black Bears trailed 31-9 at halftime but the young team was outscored only 29-26 in the second half.
"If we would have came out the way we should have, we would have been able to compete a little better," Austin coach Adonnaca Burton said.
Despite Austin's 3-16 start, 0-1 in the area, Burton sees potential for significant growth during area play.
"I told (the players) I don't care about any other game right now but area games," Burton said. "That's what it's all about. We can still make it to Wallace."
