Austin baseball player Caleb Beard will continue his playing career at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Beard played outfield for Austin coach Drew Williamson. He batted .321 this past season with 24 runs scored, three home runs and 17 stolen bases. In 49 career games, he hit .307.
Dordt competes on the NAIA level and in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
