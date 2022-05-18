HOOVER — Austin track and field star Makenzie Harris closed out her high school career with a third-place finish in the state heptathlon championship this week.
Harris totaled 4,341 points. Rashni Walker of Northridge finished first with 4,981 points with Janie Ford of St. Paul’s taking second with 4,747 points.
The heptathlon combines seven track and field events. They are the 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 800-meter run, high jump, long jump, shot put and javelin throw.
Harris finished second in last year’s meet with 4,122 points behind Walker, who won the championship with 4,479 points.
Earlier this month, Harris won the 7A girls 100-meter hurdles state championship with a time of 14.71. She also finished third in the 100-meter dash (12.18) and 200-meter dash (24.78).
The Morgan State University signee ends her career with four state championships. She previously won state championships in the indoor 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles along with a state championship in the 200-meter dash in 2021.
Ethan Womack of Hewitt-Trussville won the boys decathlon championship with 6,490 points.
