Sometimes just a few words can change a life.
Take Austin football player Alex Machado, for example.
“Somewhere I read a quote that said, ‘Life is too short to care what other people think about you,’ ” Machado said. “That really made an impact on me.”
Machado was born without most of a left arm. Doctors had no explanation for his parents, Pascual and Elaine Machado, as to why it happened.
“I was always shy growing up,” Machado said. “I didn’t like to stand out. I could tell people were staring at me. Sometimes little kids would come up and say something about my arm.”
Machado has taken a 180-degree turn from those days. His favorite quote changed his life. He doesn’t mind standing out in the crowd. He’s ready for any challenge, including playing football with one arm. If the season started today, the junior would be the Black Bears’ starting center.
“When we are on the football field, I don’t think anything about Alex having one arm,” said Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins. “When I sit down and do think about it, I am amazed at what he does.”
Going from being a shy kid, who preferred to stay in the background, to the confident young man ready for his first season of varsity football has not been an easy road to travel. It can be a difficult journey for any young man, but to do it with just one arm is a testament to Machado’s determination.
“I have two older brothers who played football for Austin (DeAndre Bass and Emilo Machado),” Machado said. “I loved watching them play football. I wanted to play for the Black Bears.”
When Machado was younger, he played the T-ball version of baseball. With the glove on his right hand, he could catch the ball. He then would hold the glove against his left side with what he calls his “numb” and drop the ball into his right hand and then throw the ball.
“I got to where I could swing the bat pretty quick just holding it with one hand,” Machado said.
Machado said baseball got boring and he soon turned his attention to football. He played youth football and then at Cedar Ridge. He weighed 280 pounds when he was in the eighth grade.
Playing football for the Austin Black Bears means you have to be a warrior in the weight room. The weight room is where players become stronger, but also another opportunity to learn how to compete.
“For what we do in the weight room, you typically need to have both arms,” Austin assistant football coach Matt Praytor said. “We hold Alex to the same standard as everybody else, and he’s figured out a way to do what he needs to do.”
Machado uses an old seat belt and a prosthetic arm to help him compete in the weight room. Depending on the lift, he can either wrap the belt around the bar and loop it over his “numb” or he can lock the prosthetic arm onto the bar.
“The arm is heavy and I’ve never liked it,” Machado said. “The only time I use it is in the weight room.”
After last season, Machado decided that he needed to do a little extra to enhance his chances of playing on the varsity this season. He joined CrossFit in November. On the first day he weighed in at 270 pounds. Now he carries 246 pounds on his 5-foot-7 frame.
"He's been an inspiration since the first day he stepped in here," Golden Ape CrossFit owner April Pendergrapf said. "The goal when he started was to improve his balance by building up the muscles on the left side to match his right. He's really amazing. When he's here working out, it eliminates all excuses for everybody else."
Machado squats 500 pounds. He’s at 245 pounds on the power cling and bench press.
“CrossFit has helped him tremendously,” Perkins said. “He’s one of the strongest guys on our team. He’s more explosive, and it’s helped with his balance and footwork.”
When Machado turned 16 in January, his parents bought him a car of his choice. He picked a 1975 Camaro. It has a 350 engine with a six-speed transmission and stick shift.
To be able to drive this loud and proud machine, Machado uses his "numb" to hold the steering wheel steady while he shifts.
“My grandfather works on old cars and I like to help him,” Machado said. “I saw one like this and knew I had to have one someday. It helps me stand out.”
Machado said he was asked one time, “What would he do if he woke up one morning with a complete left arm?”
“I said ‘I guess I would find a way to cut it off,’ ” he said. “I really don’t know how to live with two arms. I’m happy with how I am.”
