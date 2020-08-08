Alex Morgan became the seventh Austin baseball player out of the 2020 senior class to have an opportunity to play in college.
Morgan, who is an infielder/outfielder, signed last week with Blue Mountain College in northeast Mississippi. The Toppers are a NAIA school that competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference, which includes three schools in Alabama: Faulkner, Stillman and the University of Mobile.
The rest of the Austin signing class includes Jackson Breedlove and Parker Nichols with Mississippi College, John-Allen Blaxton with Freed Hardeman, Zac Kennedy with Coastal Alabama, Dakota Peebles with Wallace State and Tarik Sykes with Bevill State. Student manager Brady Dixon also signed with Wallace State.
