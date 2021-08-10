Austin defensive back Tra Stover has committed to play at Austin Peay University.
The senior defensive back (6-foot-2, 180 pound) announced his decision Tuesday on social media. He chose the Governors over North Alabama, Troy and South Alabama.
Stover was a Daily All-Area selection after his junior season. In his first season at Austin after transferring from Madison Academy, Stover broke up nine passes while making one interception and recorded 34 tackles.
Austin Peay, which is in Clarksville, Tennessee, signed two Black Bears last February in receiver Tre Shackelford and running back Jevon Jackson.
Scotty Walden, 30, was named the Austin Peay head coach last November. He’s the youngest NCAA Division I head coach.
