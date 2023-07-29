Summer Sutherlin has always been an athlete who likes to compete.
Growing up, the now Austin senior filled her sports calendar playing softball, basketball and volleyball. It’s been in the last couple of years that Sutherlin discovered her focus needs to be on track.
The sprinter is representing the Parker Track Club of Madison in the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. She runs in the 4x400 relay on Thursday and the 400-meter run and 4x100 relay on Friday.
“I love competing, and I really liked volleyball,” Sutherlin said. “When I was in the seventh grade, Coach Adonnaca Burton got me started in track. At first it seemed real easy, but the training is way different from anything I’ve ever done.
“Now I love track because it’s all on you. When you have a bad day or a bad race you can’t blame anyone else but yourself.”
Austin track coach Bruce Pears pushed Sutherlin to get better this past spring. It paid off with a sixth-place finish in the highly competitive Class 7A state 400-meter run.
“Summer is extremely competitive and a hard worker,” Pears said. “This past season she learned how good she is and got an idea on how good she can be.
“I suggested that she continue track this summer. It paid off with a trip to the Junior Olympics. Advancing there has to be a big boost for her confidence. I’m sure she will do well there and gain even more confidence.”
Sutherlin advanced out of the regional in the 400 with a personal record of 57.85. That’s a big improvement on her time at state of 59.27.
“I went to regional just trying to see how good I could do. I left there knowing I can compete with the best,” Sutherlin said. “The track club experience has been great. We don’t just show up to train and run. We have some really intense workouts.”
The exposure of competing in the Junior Olympics could help fulfill Sutherlin’s dream of running in college. She already has one college offer.
While the hard work has definitely paid off for the daughter of Rance and Kendria Sutherlin, she maybe can thank genetics at least a little for some of her track ability. Tianna Goode-Watkins is a cousin who starred at Birmingham-Southern College with two national championships and 13 All-American honors.
Summer’s mother is an Owens from Lawrence County. There apparently is not 100% proof that she’s related to Olympic great Jesse Owens, but there is plenty of reason to think they are.
“That’s always in the back of my mind when I run,” Sutherlin said. “I remind myself that I’m representing the same family he did. I want to make my family proud.”
