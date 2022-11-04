The game started bad and only got worse for Austin on Friday night.
The Black Bears hosted Vestavia Hills in the first round of the 7A playoffs, but home field provided no advantage for Austin, as Rebels jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead and never looked back, going on to win 52-10 and ending the Black Bears' season.
"We didn't handle the beginning of the game well, and that's on me," said Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins. "Offensively we didn't have any rhythm, made some mistakes. Defensively they did something a little different, and it threw us off."
"They're a good football team. They put a lot of pressure on us, and we didn't handle it well," added Perkins.
After starting with a three and out on offense, Austin's defense forced a three out of its own, but that success would prove short lived.
The Rebels got deep into Austin territory on a fake punt and three plays later scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. That kicked off a flurry of points that ended with Vestavia Hills leading 31-0 at halftime.
Austin's offense struggled all night, finishing with just three first downs in the first half.
"They backed their nose guard up, and he was flowing to our gap scheme and we blocked it wrong," Perkins said. "That's not on our kids though. They had a great game plan to stop what we wanted to do, and once they got momentum, we couldn't get it back."
Austin's lone touchdown came in the second half when Kenneth Joshua burst through for a 35-yard score. Ruben Guevara added a 20-yard field goal.
Perkins said the loss didn't take away from what his team accomplished this season. After starting 0-2 with two double digit losses, the Black Bears reeled off seven wins in a row to finish as champions of Class 7A, Region 4.
"These kids are resilient. They kept working, kept believing, kept fighting," Perkins said. "It's athletics. You're going to have successes, and you're going to have disappointments. You have to learn to get up the next day and keep plugging away."
