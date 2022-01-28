Cam Collins led Austin with 18 points in beating Florence 58-53 in Class 7A, Area 8 play Friday.
"It's a big win," said Jalen Orr, who had 13 points. "It helped us get a chance at the first seed (in the area). We just had to go out and play basketball."
With James Clemens losing to Bob Jones, the Black Bears and Jets are tied at 4-2 in the area. The top seed and host of the area tournament will be decided by a coin flip.
Eddie Mitchell also reached double figures for Austin (17-8) with 12. Wes Curtis chipped in with nine.
Austin coach Major Deacon said his team struggled with rebounding and making free throws but shot better from 3-point range and stepped up defensively in the second half.
"I thought our guys played really hard today with energy and effort," Deacon said. "Fought through some adversity, got some looks for some different guys. Really happy with the way we finished the area."
Austin won its last three area games after a 1-2 start to force a coin flip opportunity to claim the top seed in the area tournament.
Jordyn Durley had a game-high 19 points for Florence. Jakobie Hurley had 12.
In a game that was close throughout, Austin led 14-10 after the first quarter, 29-27 at halftime and 45-44 heading into the final period.
Austin coaches wore shirts promoting Shooting for Change for autism awareness and acceptance. Deacon said Shooting for Change is also looking to get insurance for families with autistic children.
"I'm just happy we had a lot of people who came out here (to support the cause). Florence brought a lot of people. I thought it brought a lot of energy to the kids. It was a good environment to play in."
Austin will host Athens for Senior Night on Monday.
Austin girls 37, Florence 36: Katie Davis led the Black Bears with nine points and scored the go-ahead layup with 29.1 seconds left in the game.
"We stepped on the court today as a team," the senior said. "Everybody showed up, everybody showed out, everybody trusted each other and did what everybody had to do."
Austin coach Adonnaca Burton credited the team for competing from start to finish, even after Florence came back from down 27-18 in the third quarter to lead 33-30 with 2:33 remaining in regulation.
"They fought every minute," Burton said. "I feel like they played 32 minutes tonight. We needed that win to put us in third (place) going into (the) area (tournament). I'm just ecstatic right now. Katie with the big two points at the end with that layup."
Davis also grabbed a defensive rebound with 5.9 seconds left to help seal the win.
"That was major," Burton said.
