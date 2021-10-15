ALBERTVILLE — The visiting Austin Black Bears spoiled Albertville's homecoming game Friday night, using big plays on offense and a stifling defense to blank the host Aggies, 42-0, in 7A Region, Area 4 play.
Five of Austin’s six touchdowns came on plays of 20 yards or more, and the Austin defense held Albertville to just 158 yards of total offense in the game.
Austin picks up its third win of the season and second in a row, while Albertville drops its fourth straight.
In the early going, the Austin defense and a stiff wind helped the Bears get an early edge in field position. After an Albertville three-and-out to open the game, the Bears took over at the Albertville 40, and on the first play reached the Aggie 2. But the Albertville defense tightened, stuffing three runs and a pass to keep the game scoreless early.
Albertville advanced only as far at the 15 on the ensuing series, and another short punt due to the wind put the Bears at the Albertville 43. Just over a minute later, Austin's Tyler Cooper plunged in from a yard out for a 7-0 lead, and the Bears never looked back.
Cooper made it 14-0 on the next Austin possession, which started at the Albertville 23, going around the right side on the first play. Cooper finished the game with 129 yards on 11 in addition to the two scores.
The Bears made it 21-0 early in the second quarter thanks to some fourth-down heroics from fullback Jeremiah Burgess. On fourth and three from the Albertville 37, Burgess caught a screen pass and appeared to be wrapped up at the 35, but broke free from the tackle and raced past the defense to for the score.
Another big passing play late in the second put the game out reach. Following a 56-yard punt from Albertville’s Andy Howard, the Bears were backed up to their own 2-yard line. But on the first play, quarterback De'Air Young found a streaking Maurice Jones behind the Albertville defense, hitting him in stride for a 98-yard score to make it 28-0 at the half. Young finished 6 of 19 for 188 yards and the two scores, while Jones had 131 yards on just three grabs.
Out of the halftime break, the Bears got a big play on special teams from Young, who ran under a short kick from Albertville to open the second half, made a cut towards the near sideline, then ran past the coverage team for a 72-yard touchdown return to make it 35-0.
Albertville’s best chance to score in the game came on the ensuing drive, with the Aggies marching 64 yards to the Austin 2, including a fourth and five conversion near the Austin 30. But Albertville was unable to find the end zone, getting stopped on a pair of run attempts, seeing a pass go just out of reach, then getting stuffed on fourth and goal for a turnover on downs.
Austin reserve quarterback Gage Palmer capped the scoring with a 34-yard scamper around the left side halfway through the fourth, while kicker Ruben Guevara was 7 of 7 on extra points for the Black Bears.
