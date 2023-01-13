Defense has been that special word that has defined the Austin Black Bears for decades. Friday night, both the Austin boys and girls used defense to take home wins over area rival Florence.
The Austin girls beat Florence, 56-43. The Black Bears outscored Florence 32-19 in the second half.
“Tonight was our best game and we really needed it,” Austin girls coach Adonnaca Burton said. “That was a huge win for the season and for our program.”
The Austin girls were bouncing back from a 71-34 loss at James Clemens on Tuesday.
The Austin boys beat Florence, 55-51. After trailing 32-28 at halftime, Austin held Florence to just 19 second-half points and only five points in the game’s final 6:32.
“At halftime we talked about how we needed to anchor down with our defense,” said Austin boys coach Desmond Phillips. “Defense is something we’ve always been able to hang our hats on at Austin. We did it tonight with a lot of effort from everybody.”
Next up for both Austin teams is a trip Tuesday to region rival Bob Jones. The Bob Jones boys and girls are both 2-0 in area play.
Austin boys 55, Florence 51: Jordan Johnson and Cam Collins combined for 20 points in the second half for the Black Bears (12-7, 2-0).
Johnson finished with 19. He had eight in the fourth quarter. Collins scored nine in the third quarter. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“It’s great to be 2-0 in the area,” Johnson said. “When you are at the top of the area, you have to be ready for every team’s best game. Some nights you have to gut it out with great defense like we did tonight.”
After wrestling the lead back from Florence heading into the fourth quarter at 44-42, the Black Bears saw the Falcons take it back with two quick buckets from Jordyn Turner-Durley.
Austin tightened the defensive intensity and held Florence to just five points the rest of the way. Two points game on a shot at the buzzer.
A testament to Austin’s defense was holding Florence’s Turner-Durley to 21 points. He had scored 98 points in the Falcons’ last three games, including nights with 41 and 40 points.
Austin girls 56, Florence 43: Sophomores Claire Wright and Maniya Dean combined for 32 points to lead the Black Bears. Wright had nine of her 15 in the second half. Dean scored 11 of her 17 in the first half.
“We moved Maniya up from the junior varsity this week because we needed her inside game tonight,” Burton said. “I’m proud of her and the entire team.
“It’s been a difficult season so far, but I think we turned the corner tonight. It’s not too late to find our way to (the regional).”
Austin (5-15) trailed 18-11 after the first quarter but led 27-24 at halftime. The Black Bears dominated in the second half and led by as many as 14 points.
