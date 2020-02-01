Friday was Senior Night for the Austin basketball program, and balloons decorated the arena.
Visiting Muscle Shoals let the air out of the celebration by taking two wins over the Black Bears.
The Muscle Shoals boys raced out to big first quarter lead and held on for a 78-73 win. Austin outscored Muscle Shoals in the second, third and fourth quarters, but the 20-9 deficit after the first quarter was too much to overcome.
“We just dug ourselves too deep a hole,” said Austin boys coach Major Deacon. “Anytime you win three out of four quarters, you should win the game.”
The Austin boys host the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament on Tuesday. Bob Jones plays Florence at 6 p.m. It’s Austin vs. James Clemens scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Muscle Shoals is a really good team, but I didn’t think we brought the defensive energy we needed in the first quarter,” Deacon said. “We have to have that for all four quarters.”
The Muscle Shoals girls scored the last two points in regulation and all the points in overtime to take a 42-38 win over the No. 6-ranked team in Class 7A.
“They are a very good team to play right before the area tournament,” said Austin girls coach Bruce Hamilton. “We just didn’t execute well on offense.”
The Austin girls host the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament Wednesday. The Black Bears play James Clemens at 7:30 p.m. Bob Jones and Florence play at 6 p.m.
“We have to play as a complete team,” Hamilton said. “At times we have this season. Tonight there were some times where we didn’t, and that hurt.”
Muscle Shoals boys 78, Austin 73: It looked like the Trojans (18-7) were going to blow the Black Bears out of the gym with the 11-point lead after one quarter.
Austin trailed 38-28 at halftime, but came roaring back in the third with 11 points from senior Jackson Breedlove. It was 54-48 after three. The lead was trimmed to 60-57 with 6:05 to go. Muscle Shoals built it back to 12 before a late Austin push got it down to four with 27 seconds left to play.
“I was proud of how hard we fought to come back,” Deacon said.
Muscle Shoals seniors Ty Smith and Mikey McIntosh were just too much to handle. Smith finished with 31 points and McIntosh had 22.
The Trojans play Athens on Tuesday in the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament at Columbia. The winner advances to play Columbia for the area championship.
Kelton Petty led Austin (19-10) with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Breedlove finished with 19.
Muscle Shoals won the first meeting, 55-50.
Muscle Shoals girls 42, Austin 38: This was the third meeting this season. Muscle Shoals won at home 53-46 in early December. Austin beat Muscle Shoals, 41-34, on Dec. 30 to win the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic at Decatur High.
In the DOC win, Austin contained Muscle Shoals’ 6-foot-1 guard Sara Puckett, but that was not the case this time. The junior Division I prospect scored 24 points. She had eight of her team’s 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Muscle Shoals (17-10) plays Columbia on Monday in the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament at Athens. The winner plays No. 2 Athens on Thursday.
Austin (22-6) got eight points from Jada Burks, seven from Leah Wesley and six from Bri Hodges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.