You know basketball season is getting serious when it’s time for the first round of the River City Rivalry.
Austin travels to Decatur High tonight for what is expected to be the usual packed arena. The Decatur boys are looking for their first win over Austin since the 2018-19 season.
The boys game features the first meeting between new Austin head coach Desmond Phillips and third-year Decatur head coach Kori Walker.
Phillips knows the rivalry well as a player and later an assistant coach. This season has been a baptism by fire with the Black Bears facing a gauntlet of tough teams to start the season, including Hartselle, Huffman and Grissom.
So far the results have been mostly close losses. This was evident Wednesday when Austin led Grissom, considered one of the top teams in the state, midway through the third quarter before losing control late and falling 63-52.
"We've shown we can compete against anybody," Phillips said after Wednesday's game. "I really believe we're about to turn the corner."
The Black Bears’ roster features seniors Jeremiah Ayers, Cam Collins, Donyontae Thompson, Elijah Thrower, Achilles Woods, Lenarion Wynn and De’Air Young.
Walker is in his third season at Decatur and still looking for his first win in the crosstown rivalry. The Red Raiders (3-2) have had a bit of an extended holiday break. They were scheduled to warm up for Austin with a game vs. Jasper on Tuesday. That game was canceled due to the severe weather that hit the state.
Senior Isaiah Slaughter’s 22 points led Decatur to a 61-53 win over Cordova in its last game on Nov. 23.
Other seniors on the Red Raiders’ roster include Jayden Brown, Ellis Dickman, Ryan Kirk, Kaden Martin, Jyron McDaniel, Jackson Thatch and Devin Walker.
Austin has dominated the girls matchup in this rivalry in recent years. Decatur head coach Justin Moore will be hoping that home court advantage can reverse that trend. Moore’s team is young, with Asianee Morris being the only senior.
The Black Bears under second-year head coach Adonnaca Burton are coming off a big win over Grissom, 54-24, on Wednesday.
Austin has a more experienced roster with a group of seniors that includes Lauryn Burt, Ariahna Harris, Patience Joshua, Fakhira Lyle and Kyra Taylor.
