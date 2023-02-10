Tournament time has arrived, and so have the Austin Black Bears.
Cam Collins and Jordan Johnson finished with 15 points apiece to lead Austin past Bob Jones 62-45 in Friday's Class 7A, Area 8 final.
The Black Bears' 12th straight win secured them a spot in the Northwest Regional, where they will play Thursday. The victory also marked back-to-back area tournament titles.
"The biggest thing for us is we believe," first-year Austin head coach and former Black Bear player Desmond Phillips said. "They believe, and you can tell that they believe. They played hard. They played together. They're unselfish. This is the point we've been trying to get to all year. Just unselfishness, and it's Austin over everybody. When they've got that mindset, we've been a hard team to beat."
Malachi Mitchell led Bob Jones with 11 points. Khani Chilufya and Eric Marrow each had nine. The Patriots will also advance to the Northwest Regional.
Austin (20-9) celebrated sweeping its area schedule in the regular season (6-0) and area tournament (2-0). This accomplishment came after starting the season 8-9. The last loss was a 58-45 setback at Huntsville on Dec. 27.
"We kept fighting every game," said Johnson, who scored all of his 15 points in the second half as the Black Bears blew open a game where the teams were separated by single digits (26-19) at halftime.
"We're playing together," Johnson added. "We're playing unselfish. We're not forcing shots. We just keep playing together. Team ball."
Austin reached the final by beating Florence 90-58 in the semifinals. Bob Jones defeated James Clemens 43-40. The Black Bears are 3-0 against the Patriots this season.
Austin is playing cohesive basketball on both ends of the court heading into regional play.
"It's going to give us a lot of momentum to go into Wallace (State Community College in Hanceville)," Collins said. "I feel like we played our hearts out. Did what we had to do. Handled our business."
Added satisfaction came from exceeding outside preseason predictions.
"We had a lot to prove this season," said Isaiah Fuller, who had nine points. "At the first part of the season ... nobody believed in us. They had us last in the area, so we just came out and showed what we can do, and we put in a lot of work in the offseason."
Despite proving doubters wrong to this point, the Black Bears still have unfinished business.
"We just keep getting better every day," guard De'Air Young said. "We've got to continue to work because we know what team we can be. We're trying to win state. We're going to win state. That's our mindset. So we've just got to continue to work til we get there and win it."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.